NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

NorthEast United are all set to host Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 2024-25 on Saturday, October 26 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. (More Football News)
Jamshedpur FC have climbed to second place on the table and are enjoying a strong season, winning four of their last five matches.
Meanwhile, NorthEast United enter this match on the back of a streak of draws and losses, currently sitting in 10th place on the table.
The Highlanders (NorthEast United FC) are reeling from their recent loss to the Marina Machans (Chennaiyin FC), suffering a setback on home soil.
Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are riding high under Khalid Jamil’s leadership, showcasing impressive form. Many fans didn’t foresee this high, as they recently secured a 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC, proving their critics wrong.
NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-To-Head
In their last 15 encounters, NorthEast United FC has clinched victory twice, while Jamshedpur FC has triumphed seven times, with six matches ending in a draw. Jamshedpur FC leads with a goal difference of 21-15.
NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC: Live Streaming
When to watch NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League match?
The NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League match will be played on Saturday, October 26 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam at 5pm IST.
Where to watch NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League match?
NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.