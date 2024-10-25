Football

NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Here’s the essential information for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC players celebrating after the win
Jamshedpur FC players celebrating after the win over Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2024-25. Photo: ISL
info_icon

NorthEast United are all set to host Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 2024-25 on Saturday, October 26 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. (More Football News)

Jamshedpur FC have climbed to second place on the table and are enjoying a strong season, winning four of their last five matches.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United enter this match on the back of a streak of draws and losses, currently sitting in 10th place on the table.

The Highlanders (NorthEast United FC) are reeling from their recent loss to the Marina Machans (Chennaiyin FC), suffering a setback on home soil.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are riding high under Khalid Jamil’s leadership, showcasing impressive form. Many fans didn’t foresee this high, as they recently secured a 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC, proving their critics wrong.

Al-Hilal's Neymar looking good to play after a one-year injury lay-off - null
James Maddison Hails Mikey Moore's 'Fearless' Play, Compares Him To Neymar

BY Stats Perform

NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-To-Head

In their last 15 encounters, NorthEast United FC has clinched victory twice, while Jamshedpur FC has triumphed seven times, with six matches ending in a draw. Jamshedpur FC leads with a goal difference of 21-15.

NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC: Live Streaming

When to watch NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League match?

The NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League match will be played on Saturday, October 26 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam at 5pm IST.

Where to watch NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League match?

NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Kiwis' Lead Crosses 300 As Stumps Taken In Pune | IND - 156; NZ - 198/5, 259
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Haider Ali's Dropped Catch Weighs On PAK A As SL A Capitalize With Boundary
  3. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Water Problem Sorted In Pune After Heavy Criticism On Opening Day
  4. BGT: '2018-19 Series Loss Against India More Hurtful Than 2020-21', Says Pat Cummins
  5. Women's Big Bash League 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Dallas Mavericks 120-109 San Antonio Spurs, NBA: Thompson Proud Of 'Great Debut' After Setting Mavs Record
  2. Mykhailo Mudryk Getting Better After 'Slow Learning Process', Says Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca
  3. West Ham Vs Manchester United, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Crystal Palace Vs Tottenham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, La Liga 2024-25: Key Players To Watch Out For In El Clasico
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  2. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  3. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  4. MUDA Scam: ED Summons 6 Employees In Alleged Money Laundering Case | Details
  5. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  2. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  3. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  4. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  5. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Haider Ali's Dropped Catch Weighs On PAK A As SL A Capitalize With Boundary
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs