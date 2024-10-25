Football

James Maddison Hails Mikey Moore's 'Fearless' Play, Compares Him To Neymar

Moore played 88 minutes and produced an impressive performance, with only Maddison registering more touches in the opposition box (12 to six), passes in the final third (27 to 25) and dribbles (five to four) among Spurs players

Al-Hilal's Neymar looking good to play after a one-year injury lay-off
James Maddison compared Tottenham team-mate Mikey Moore to Neymar, following the 17-year-old's "fearless" display during the victory over AZ. (More Football News)

The academy graduate made only his second senior start for Spurs, who edged out their Eredivisie opponents 1-0 to maintain their perfect start in this season's Europa League.

Moore played 88 minutes and produced an impressive performance, with only Maddison registering more touches in the opposition box (12 to six), passes in the final third (27 to 25) and dribbles (five to four) among Spurs players.

The winger also went close to breaking the deadlock with his fifth-minute header going wide, but his display was enough for Maddison to make a notable comparison.

"I thought we had Neymar on the left wing!" the England midfielder told TNT Sports. "He is fearless, [he has] that young, fearless mentality.

"He's a brilliant lad, he has bags of ability. I will, hopefully, help him with wise words, but he has all the ability, and well done to him."

Richarlison settled the contest with his 53rd-minute penalty, but only after winning a battle of wills with Maddison, as both players briefly discussed who would take the spot kick.

Maddison, who skippered a much-changed Tottenham, eventually presented his team-mate with the ball, with the Brazilian marking his first start of the season by getting on the scoresheet. 

"Initially, we both wanted to take it," Maddison explained. "I'm a senior player, I was captain today, I was going to take it, but I thought Richarlison has come back from an injury. It's difficult for a striker - a first goal gives confidence.

"It was a split-second decision to let him take it. [It's] leadership. Even if I wasn't the captain, I still like to think I would make a decision that is best for the team. Hopefully, that gives him a big boost."

