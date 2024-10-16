Football

NorthEast United Vs Chennayin FC, ISL Preview: Marina Machans Seek To Extend Unbeaten Streak In Guwahati

Due to heavy rainfall in Chennai, the Marina Machans had to travel to Guwahati prematurely and resume training away from home

chennayin-fc-isl-2024-25-x
Chennaiyin FC at ISL 2024-25. Photo: X | Chennayin FC
info_icon

Chennaiyin FC will look to prolong their unbeaten away run at the Indian Super League 2024-25 season when they lock horns with determined hosts in Guwahati on Thursday. (More Football News)

CFC have been on the road for two out of their first three matches this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of their third away match, Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle praised NorthEast United while highlighting the need for his team to be more clinical.

"What you have is two very good teams," Coyle told the media.

"Two very attack-minded teams, going all out to win a tough game. NorthEast (United) are always a very dangerous opponent -- they were last year and they certainly are this year. I think Juan Pedro Benali has done a fantastic job."

"Equally, we know we have a good team, we know we have good players and can stand toe-to-toe with the best teams in this league when we are at our best. So that's our focus, being very respectful of our opponents but focusing on our qualities.

"In truth, we should probably be sitting with 7-9 points; in the last two games alone, we had just under 40 chances, so we know we have to be more clinical," he added.

Due to heavy rainfall in Chennai, the Marina Machans had to travel to Guwahati prematurely and resume training away from home.

Coyle expressed gratitude to the Highlanders for their sporting integrity in opening their gates early and also wished for the safety of those back home.

Greg Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal in the Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC ISL match. - X/IndSuperLeague
MBSG 3-0 MSC, ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Drub Mohammedan SC In Season's First Kolkata Derby

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We haven't been able to train for the last three days because of the severe weather in Chennai. But, more importantly, we want to make sure everyone's safe and well, so that's the priority," Coyle said.

This was echoed by left-back Ankit Mukherjee, who joined Coyle for the presser.

During the international break, CFC's Lalrinliana Hnamte made his international debut for India, while Farukh Choudhary returned to the fold with a goal.

Coyle emphasized their achievements and confirmed that they had returned to training ahead of the NorthEast United match.

Chennaiyin's clash with NorthEast United will be the 23rd meeting between the teams in the ISL. NorthEast United have played four matches this season, one more than Chennaiyin, with one win, one loss, and two draws.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers In Open Letter: 'You Are One Of The Greatest Players Ever'
  2. Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 2 Match
  3. Mumbai Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  4. IPL: Pant, Axar, Kuldeep DC's Likely Retentions; Hemang Badani Front-runner To Become Coach
  5. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. West Ham Vs Tottenham, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Kolkata Derby Awaits In January - Check Complete Second Leg Fixtures
  3. IND Vs PAK, SAFF Women's Champ's: Ashalata Devi Confident India Can Win Trophy Despite Tough Competition
  4. NorthEast United Vs Chennayin FC, ISL Preview: Marina Machans Seek To Extend Unbeaten Streak In Guwahati
  5. Thomas Tuchel: German Replaces Gareth Southgate As ENG Boss - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
  2. Omar Abdullah 2.0: Will The ‘Lion’ Roar In ‘Caged’ Valley
  3. Omar Turns To Sheikh Abdullah For Guidance Before Taking Oath As CM
  4. J&K New Govt: Five Ministers Join UT's First Cabinet As CM Omar Abdullah Assumes Office
  5. Day In Pics: October 16, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  3. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  4. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  5. In Pakistan, Jaishankar Says 'If Good Neighbourliness Is Missing...'
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years