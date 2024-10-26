NorthEast United FC showcased a dominant one-sided performance, dismantling Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match on Saturday, October 26, at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, leaving the visitors struggling to keep up. (Highlights | More Football News)
The Men of Steel, Jamshedpur, seemed a bit off from the get-go, struggling to find their rhythm in the game. Their response to an early goal against them just wasn't strong enough, and NorthEast United took full advantage, dominating the match from start to finish.
Alaeddine Ajaraie kicked off the onslaught against the opponents with a stunning right-footed shot from outside the box, finding the top right corner. Assisted by Buanthanglun Samte, Ajaraie delivered a sensational goal just five minutes into the match, thrilling the home crowd.
The first goal set the tone for the match, making it feel one-sided from that point on. While both teams had their share of missed opportunities, Jamshedpur ultimately paid the price for not converting theirs.
Stephen Eze of Jamshedpur received two yellow cards for fouls, leaving his team to play with just 10 men. This disadvantage was evident as the match progressed. At the 29-minute mark, Eze was shown a second yellow for a high boot, putting the Men of Steel in a challenging position, down a man and a goal.
Two players from NorthEast United FC netted braces, Ajaraie scored at the 5th and 90th minutes, while Parthib Gogoi marked his first goal of the league with strikes at the 44th and 55th minutes. Macarton Louis Nickson also made his mark, adding a goal in the 82nd minute.
With his two goals and multiple assists during the match, Ajaraie became the Player of the Match honors. He is also leading the race for the Golden Boot with a total of seven goals this season.