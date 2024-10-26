NorthEast United FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Scores: Highlanders Host Men Of Steel In Guwahati

Jamshedpur FC players during a practice session. Photo: X | Jamshedpur FC

Welcome to the live coverage of the NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. The visitors have won four out of their five matches in this ISL season and the hosts desperately need a victory at their home ground. The Highlanders are currently ranked 10th in the points table and will try to defeat second-ranked Jamshedpur FC in Assam. Follow the live football scores and updates of the NEUFC Vs JFC match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Oct 2024, 04:29:08 pm IST NEUFC Vs JFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Scores: Head-To-Head In their last 15 encounters, NorthEast United FC have clinched victory twice, while Jamshedpur FC have triumphed seven times, with six matches ending in a draw. Jamshedpur FC lead with a goal difference of 21-15.