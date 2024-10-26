NorthEast United FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Scores: Highlanders Host Men Of Steel In Guwahati
NorthEast United FC are up against Jamshedpur FC in a league-stage match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 in Guwahati on Saturday. Follow the live football scores and updates of the NEUFC Vs JFC match, right here
Jamshedpur FC players during a practice session. Photo: X | Jamshedpur FC
Welcome to the live coverage of the NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday. The visitors have won four out of their five matches in this ISL season and the hosts desperately need a victory at their home ground. The Highlanders are currently ranked 10th in the points table and will try to defeat second-ranked Jamshedpur FC in Assam. Follow the live football scores and updates of the NEUFC Vs JFC match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES
NEUFC Vs JFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Scores: Head-To-Head
In their last 15 encounters, NorthEast United FC have clinched victory twice, while Jamshedpur FC have triumphed seven times, with six matches ending in a draw. Jamshedpur FC lead with a goal difference of 21-15.
NEUFC Vs JFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Scores: When Does Action Begin?
The kick-off of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will happen at 5:00 pm IST. The fans can watch the live action on JioCinema app and website.