Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Miranda’s Goal Gives Hyderabad Edge| MSC 0-1 HFC'4

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate game in Indian Super League 2024-25's matchweek 6, to be played between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Hyderabad FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (October 26). While debutants Mohammedan Sporting secured their maiden ISL victory at Chennaiyin FC before losing two in a row at home, Hyderabad are yet to win a match this season. Both sides will be looking to build momentum with a strong display tonight. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Oct 2024, 07:36:18 pm IST Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Thrill Begins In Kolkata The match starts with a bang as Hyderabad FC score the first goal in just the fourth minute, thanks to Allan De Souza! The visitors are brimming with confidence and are now in full attack mode! MSC 0-1 HFC

26 Oct 2024, 07:12:57 pm IST Hyderabad FC Starting XIs 📋 Here's your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face Mohammedan SC, presented by Jindal India!



Let's go, Hyderabad 👊#MSCHFC #TheNawabs 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/uop2sRIOUs — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) October 26, 2024

26 Oct 2024, 07:12:57 pm IST Mohammedan Sporting Starting XIs Here's our starting XI for tonight!💪



Florent makes his first start for The Black And White Army! 🇫🇷🔥#JaanShaanImaanDilMeinMohammedan #MSCHFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/wSjOO3JnH7 — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) October 26, 2024

26 Oct 2024, 07:04:15 pm IST Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Before The Showdown Striking a pose before the showdown!📸

26 Oct 2024, 06:43:03 pm IST Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Preview Both the Mohammedan Sporting vs Hyderabad FC are in need of a lift with the former in 10th and the latter placed in 11th in the ISL standings. Mohammedan SC have secured four points from their first five games, with their last encounter being a damaging 1-2 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters. As for Hyderabad FC, their away form does not make a good read. They have faced defeats in their previous four games on the road and have given 2+ goals in all of them.