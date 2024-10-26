Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Miranda’s Goal Gives Hyderabad Edge| MSC 0-1 HFC'4

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Thrill Begins In Kolkata
The match starts with a bang as Hyderabad FC score the first goal in just the fourth minute, thanks to Allan De Souza! The visitors are brimming with confidence and are now in full attack mode!
MSC 0-1 HFC
Hyderabad FC Starting XIs
Mohammedan Sporting Starting XIs
Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Before The Showdown
Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Preview
Both the Mohammedan Sporting vs Hyderabad FC are in need of a lift with the former in 10th and the latter placed in 11th in the ISL standings.
Mohammedan SC have secured four points from their first five games, with their last encounter being a damaging 1-2 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters.
As for Hyderabad FC, their away form does not make a good read. They have faced defeats in their previous four games on the road and have given 2+ goals in all of them.
Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.