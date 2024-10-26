Football

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Miranda’s Goal Gives Hyderabad Edge| MSC 0-1 HFC'4

While Mohammedan Sporting Club secured their maiden Indian Super League victory at Chennaiyin FC before losing two in a row at home, Hyderabad FC are yet to win a match this season. Follow the live football scores and updates of the MSC vs HFC match, right here

26 October 2024
Mohammedan SC vs Hyderabad FC ISL | FDSL
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate game in Indian Super League 2024-25's matchweek 6, to be played between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Hyderabad FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (October 26). While debutants Mohammedan Sporting secured their maiden ISL victory at Chennaiyin FC before losing two in a row at home, Hyderabad are yet to win a match this season. Both sides will be looking to build momentum with a strong display tonight. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Thrill Begins In Kolkata

The match starts with a bang as Hyderabad FC score the first goal in just the fourth minute, thanks to Allan De Souza! The visitors are brimming with confidence and are now in full attack mode!

MSC 0-1 HFC

Hyderabad FC Starting XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Starting XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Before The Showdown

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Preview

Both the Mohammedan Sporting vs Hyderabad FC are in need of a lift with the former in 10th and the latter placed in 11th in the ISL standings.

Mohammedan SC have secured four points from their first five games, with their last encounter being a damaging 1-2 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters.

As for Hyderabad FC, their away form does not make a good read. They have faced defeats in their previous four games on the road and have given 2+ goals in all of them.

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

