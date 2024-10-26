Mohammedan Sporting 0-4 Hyderabad FC, ISL: Goal-Frenzied Nawabs Notch Up Season's First Win

It was Hyderabad FC's second goal of the season, netted in the fourth minute against Mohammedan Sporting on the night of October 26 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Nawabs then followed up with two more goals in the next 10 minutes and added another in the 51th minute, clinching an emphatic 4-0 away victory—marking their first win in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season! (Match Highlights)