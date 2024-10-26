Mohammedan Sporting 0-4 Hyderabad FC, ISL: Goal-Frenzied Nawabs Notch Up Season's First Win

It was Hyderabad FC's second goal of the season, netted in the fourth minute against Mohammedan Sporting on the night of October 26 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Nawabs then followed up with two more goals in the next 10 minutes and added another in the 51th minute, clinching an emphatic 4-0 away victory—marking their first win in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season! (Match Highlights)
Allen de Souza Miranda scored twice, with the first goal coming in the 4th minute and the third goal in the 15th. Stefan Sapic added to the tally in the 12th minute, and after halftime, Parag Shrivas kept the momentum alive with a well-placed right-footer in the 51st minute, sending the ball to the center of the net. Despite their efforts, the hosts failed to score in front of their home crowd.
The match left Andrey Chernyshov frustrated, just like all the Black and White Brigades on the pitch. It was hard to pinpoint exactly what went wrong--perhaps a combination of bad luck, a shaky defense, and a lackluster attack.
As the clock ticked to 89 minutes, the Brigades were still searching for answers to Nawabs' goal mania. Despite a 50-50 share of possession of the ball, Hyderabad FC had unleashed 21 shots compared to Mohammedan's 8, leaving little time for a comeback. The only thing that could have changed the scoreline was a miracle, but that simply didn't come.
Now, the thirst for victory of Hyderabd FC ends finally! They shift to 11th place now with four points from five games, a place ahead of Mohammedan Sporting.
The I-League 2023-24 winners, Mohammedan SC, kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw with Goa FC and then a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. However, things took a downturn then as they suffered two defeats--first, 0-3 against Mohun Bagan, followed by a 1-2 loss to Kerala Blasters. And, the struggles only continued with a 0-4 loss to Hyderabad FC.
For Hyderabad FC, this victory marks their first win of the season after a bad start. They started the Indian Super League 2024-25 with a 3-0 loss to Bengaluru FC, followed by a 0-2 defeat against Punjab. They also faced a frustrating 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC and a narrow 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC. But now, they've finally achieved a turnaround with this big victory!
Nevertheless, a challenge lies ahead for the Nawabs as they prepare for a clash against the heavyweights Mohun Bagan on October 30. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting will face their rivals in the derby against East Bengal on November 9.