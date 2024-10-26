Football

East Bengal FC 2-2 Paro FC, AFC Challenge League: Diamantakos Salvages Draw For Red & Gold Brigade

The Indian Super League side now looks ahead to its next Group A clash against Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Challenge League

Dimitrios Diamantakos East Bengal FC
Dimitrios Diamantakos scored his second goal in as many matches for East Bengal. Photo: X/East Bengal FC
info_icon

East Bengal kicked off their AFC Challenge League campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bhutan’s Paro FC, salvaging a crucial point thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos’ second-half equaliser. (More Football News)

The Super Cup champions struck early through Madih Talal, who converted Saul Crespo’s precise cutback in the 5th minute to put East Bengal in the lead.

However, the advantage was short-lived as the home side responded just three minutes later with a William Opoku penalty after Evans Asante drew a foul from Anwar Ali in the box.

With the game evenly poised, Paro seized momentum, keeping East Bengal’s defence on their toes.

Koki Narita’s long-range effort and Tomoyuki Unno’s deflected shot tested Prabhsukhan Gill, who stood firm.

Paro's persistence paid off in stoppage time, when Asante capitalised on a swift counterattack, sprinting from midfield to slot past Gill and send the hosts into the break 2-1 up.

In the second-half, East Bengal pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

East Bengal Football Team - X/@eastbengal
AFC Challenge League: East Bengal Clubbed With Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC In Group A

BY PTI

Kazuo Homma nearly extended Paro’s lead with a close-range header before Diamantakos responded, firing wide from just outside the box.

But the Greek forward made no mistake with his next opportunity in the 69th minute, coolly finishing Nandhakumar Sekar’s pinpoint cross after a surging run down the right.

The Indian Super League side now look ahead to their next Group A clash against Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings on Tuesday, aiming to build on this hard-earned draw.

