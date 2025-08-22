No Way Back For Isak At Newcastle, Says Rooney

Earlier this week, Isak made his first public comment on the situation and stated that he felt his relationship with Newcastle could not continue as a result of broken promises

Newcastle Uniteds Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Liverpool
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Isak will not be welcomed by his teammates, says Wayne Rooney

  • Isak has refused to play for Newcastle amid speculations of a transfer to Liverpool

  • Rooney said players have to be professional even when wanting to leave a club

Alexander Isak has no way back at Newcastle United and will not be welcome in the dressing room by his team-mates, says Wayne Rooney.

The Sweden international has been linked with a big-money move to Premier League champions Liverpool in the transfer window, and even went on strike to try and force a transfer.

Earlier this week, Isak made his first public comment on the situation and stated that he felt his relationship with Newcastle could not continue as a result of broken promises.

The Magpies responded in kind with a statement of their own, insisting they had never made a commitment to sell Isak and that a switch will not be sanctioned.

Former England and Manchester United captain Rooney was speaking on his BBC podcast 'The Wayne Rooney Show' before Isak's public statement, but in quotes reported on Thursday he said: "If I'm a Newcastle player I don't want Isak back.

"I think if players leave football clubs - and that happens all the time - there's a way to go about it.

"You can't go on strike, can't not turn up for training and train with your team-mates. If you want to leave the club or not, you have to be there for your team-mates and be ready if needed.

"For me, I don't think there's any way back for Isak at Newcastle.

"I think there are cases where it can happen, but from me as a person, I don't think I could accept them back.

"In terms of Isak's team-mates I wouldn't want him back.

"You can ask to leave a football club - that happens, or the club tell you you're leaving - but you have to be professional.

"You've got friends in there who you play with, you have fans who are paying a lot of money to support and you can't just walk out on it. And if they're going to do it once, they'll do it again."

Published At:
