Russell Martin admitted Southampton may need to adapt in the Premier League, but they will not change their philosophy ahead of their opener against Newcastle United. (More Football News)
The Saints got back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, beating Leeds United in the Championship play-off final to earn promotion to the Premier League.
They have prepared well ahead of the new campaign, only losing one of their pre-season friendlies, and Martin is confident Southampton have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the other teams.
"There's a concern with any style for any team in the Premier League," he said in his press conference. "We are going to be defined by being good enough. Me, the players, we'll be called naive.
"We've done something here we really believe in. We'll have to adapt and change a little bit in terms of having less possession. We won't change our principles.
"We will concentrate on being the team we want to be."
Meanwhile, Newcastle did not quite hit the heights of their top-four finish in 2022-23 last season, but a positive finish to the campaign gave reason for optimism.
They lost just two of their last 10 matches in 2023-24, and only suffered one defeat during pre-season.
Eddie Howe is confident they have learnt from those struggles and have left them behind as they prepare for their opening match.
"Last season was really difficult. Overall, though, I thought it was a season of real progress," Howe told Stadium Astro.
"And I don't say that lightly, I do think we improved a lot. I am talking overall. I am looking at the club, I'm looking at the team. I think we have improved and moved on."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Newcastle United – Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak has scored 13 Premier League goals so far in 2024, including 11 in his last 12 appearances. It is more than twice as many as any other Newcastle player has scored so far this calendar year (Bruno Guimaraes is next highest with six).
Southampton – Adam Lallana
If Adam Lallana plays, it would be his first Premier League game for Southampton in 10 years and 98 days, the fifth-longest gap between appearances for the same side in the competition's history. Meanwhile, his last goal for the Saints came against this opponent, in a 4-0 win in March 2014.
MATCH PREDICTION: NEWCASTLE UNITED WIN
Newcastle have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches against Southampton, including the last three in a row. The Magpies have never won four league games in a row against the Saints before.
They have also lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games against promoted sides (won 11, drawn eight), with that defeat coming away against Luton Town last season (0-1).
And Howe has been particularly influential in the dugout, as Newcastle have won their Premier League opener in both campaigns under him. The last Magpies manager to win three in a row was Joe Harvey between 1972-73 and 1974-75.
St. James' Park has not been a particularly happy hunting ground for Southampton, who have managed just one win in their last 18 Premier League visits (drawn four, lost 13), winning 2-1 under Ronald Koeman in January 2015.
Southampton are without a win in their last 13 Premier League games (drawn four, lost nine), since beating Leicester City 1-0 in March 2023. It is their longest run without a win in the top-flight since a run of 17 between November 1988 and March 1989.
Meanwhile, among teams to have played in 10 or more Premier League seasons, Southampton have the lowest win ratio in their opening matches of the season, winning just two of 24 games (8%). Their 12 defeats to open a season are also the joint-second most alongside Newcastle and behind only West Ham United (15 defeats).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Newcastle United – 70%
Draw – 16.9%
Southampton – 13.1%