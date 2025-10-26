Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham, English Premier League: Guimaraes Scores 90th-Minute Winner As Visitors Lose Four Straight

Bruno Guimarães scores a magnificent last-minute winner to give Newcastle United a 2-1 triumph over Fulham at St. James’ Park, securing three crucial points in a thrilling Premier League clash

Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham, English Premier League: Guimaraes Scores 90th-Minute Winner
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his dramatic winning goal
  • Bruno Guimarães scored a last-minute winner, securing a 2-1 victory for Newcastle

  • Fulham fought back to equalize but couldn’t hold off the Magpies’ late surge

  • Newcastle move to 10th spot in the Premier League 2025-26 points table

Bruno Guimaraes was the hero as his last-minute winner handed Newcastle United a 2-1 victory over struggling Fulham at St. James' Park.

Just one point and one place split the teams in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's game, and it looked as though there would be nothing to separate them on Saturday, until the clock struck 90 minutes.

Newcastle were bright throughout the first half, with Jacob Murphy dispossessing Calvin Bassey before finishing smartly across Bernd Leno for their 18th-minute opener.

Murphy, like Nick Woltemade, had already struck the post before then, and he should have doubled Newcastle's lead just before half-time, when he was denied by Leno one-on-one.

Marco Silva's half-time introduction of Kevin gave Fulham more of a foothold, and when the Brazilian's cross was hammered off the crossbar by Raul Jimenez in the 56th minute, Sasa Lukic nodded in on the rebound.

Guimaraes then headed over from a fine position as Newcastle pushed for a winner, while Ryan Sessegnon's heroic block denied Anthony Elanga and Sandro Tonali's audacious volley from a tight angle was clawed away by Leno.

Newcastle's pressure finally told with stoppage-time looming, though. Another giveaway from Bassey allowed William Osula to drive forward and shoot from the edge of the box, and though Leno made the save, Guimaraes slotted home on the rebound.

The victory takes Newcastle 11th in the table with 12 points, while Fulham are four back in 16th, with only a three-point cushion to the relegation zone.

Data Debrief: Bruno marks landmark start

Guimaraes was making his 150th start for Newcastle across all competitions on Saturday, and he marked the occasion by continuing his strong run in front of goal at St. James'.

The Brazilian has now scored five goals in his last 10 home matches in the Premier League, while Newcastle have their first 90th-minute winner in the competition since March 2024, when Harvey Barnes came up with the goods against West Ham.

Murphy also continued his hot streak on Tyneside. Among all Premier League players since the start of February, only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland (both 13) have more home goal involvements than Murphy (five goals, seven assists in all competitions).

Fulham, meanwhile, have now lost four successive Premier League matches for only the second time since returning to the top flight in 2022-23, also doing so in April 2023.

