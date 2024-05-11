Football

Newcastle 1-1 Brighton, Premier League: Sean Longstaff Salvages Point For Magpies

For the first time in Premier League history, Newcastle have scored in all 19 of their home matches

Newcastle goalscorer, Sean Longstaff.
info_icon

Newcastle United came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday. (More Football News)

Sean Longstaff reacted quickly to turn in an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, ensuring Newcastle maintained a 100 per cent record of scoring at home in the league, after Joel Veltman had given the Seagulls the lead.

Anthony Gordon thought he had slotted in the winner late on, only to be denied by the offside flag.

The point leaves Newcastle in sixth, three points clear of Chelsea below them, while Brighton move about Bournemouth into 10th.

Brighton soaked up an early spell of Newcastle pressure before turning the tide, sparking both sides into action. A corner in the 17th minute saw Veltman fire home from close range as he was left unmarked at the back post.

The Magpies grew back into the tie though, with Bart Verbruggen forced into a reflex save on his goal-line to keep out Dan Burn’s thumping header.

At the other end, Julio Enciso missed two golden chances – he got caught under a header that looped over the bar before watching a low shot trickle wide of the left post.

Verbruggen made another superb save to keep out Alexander Isak’s volley, but he could do nothing about Longstaff’s first-time finish down the middle minutes later, on the stroke of half-time.

Newcastle’s best chance of a winner in the second half was almost gifted to them. Tariq Lamptey slid in to stop Anthony Gordon from getting a tap-in, but Verbruggen was instead required to tip the looping clearance over the bar.

Jacob Murphy and Enciso both saw tame shots saved at either end before Harvey Barnes came off the bench to blaze a first-time shot high over the bar from close range.  

In the 86th minute, Gordon thought he had scored the deciding goal, slotting into an empty net after being teed up by Miguel Almiron, but the Paraguayan was offside, and it did not stand.

Magpies earn perfect home scoring record

For the first time in Premier League history, Newcastle have scored in all 19 of their home matches.

Longstaff’s equaliser ensured that Eddie Howe’s side hit the back of the net in 100 per cent of their matches at St James’ Park for the first time since 1982-83, while they last did so in the top-flight back in 1958-59.

Newcastle have scored 79 Premier League goals this season, already their highest-ever tally in a 38-game season.

Brighton struggle for attacking flair

Since beating Sheffield United 5-0 in mid-February, Brighton have struggled in front of goal, scoring just six goals, and never more than once in each of the 11 games that have followed.

With top-scorer Joao Pedro out for the last games of the season through injury, Welbeck and Enciso were the main attacking threats, though neither could beat Dubravka.

Brighton had 15 shots against Newcastle, with five of those falling to Enciso, but it was another frustrating day in attack for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

