Newcastle Vs Aston Villa Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Newcastle United face Aston Villa at St James' Park in English Premier League
Jadon Sancho credits Unai Emery for his form after scoring the winner against Fenerbahce
Newcastle’s Yoane Wissa scored and assisted in a 3-0 Champions League win over PSV
Jadon Sancho feels that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s belief in him helps him hit his best level, stating that “it’s nice to have a manager that backs you”.
Sancho scored the winner for Villa in their 1-0 victory over Fenerbahce in the Europa League, helping them book their spot in the last 16 of the tournament and regain some momentum after losing to Everton last Sunday.
He became just the second English player to score in major European competitions for four different teams (Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Chelsea, Villa), after Peter Crouch (Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke City).
With a tough trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United coming up on Sunday, Sancho is determined to keep delivering for his boss.
“He just keeps on telling me to be positive every time I play. It's nice to have a manager that backs you and obviously believes in you,” Sancho told TNT Sports.
“Again, every opportunity I get I'm going to try and do 100% and hopefully I can deliver goals more.
“Obviously, the manager and the team are helping me to get to my best. Honestly, I know I can do a lot more. I'm very hard on myself in that aspect. But again I'm very grateful that I got my first goal for Aston Villa and I hope it continues.”
Yoane Wissa also enjoyed a positive night of European action for Newcastle, scoring and assisting in their 3-0 win over PSV.
“There’s more to come, for sure, because I’m not 100% yet - but I’m close to it,” said Wissa.
“I’m working hard to help the team. Tonight was really important because I showed the manager that I can play and I’m in a good place. Not the best place, but it’s coming.
“I’ve always felt at home, but you need time to adapt to my game and with the players, because I’m a different player. So I need to just adapt myself and now I feel at home now.
“We can achieve something great, especially in the Premier League, if we keep going like this and keep believing. The league is really tight. And in the Champions League, we can finish in the top eight and after we go through you never know what’s going to happen.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Newcastle United – Yoane Wissa
Wissa became the 11th player from DR Congo to score in the Champions League and only the second to do so for an English club, after Lomana Lua Lua, also with Newcastle against Bayer Leverkusen in February 2003.
He has now scored three goals for the Magpies since his debut in December.
Aston Villa – Morgan Rogers
In his final two Premier League games before Christmas, Villa’s Rogers scored a brace in both games against West Ham and Manchester United.
Since Christmas, however, he has had the most shots without scoring of any player (15).
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 17 home league games against Villa (W11 D6), winning the last four by an aggregate score of 13-1.
The Magpies are also unbeaten in their last eight home Premier League matches (W6 D2) and have started 2026 with consecutive victories at St James’ Park, beating Crystal Palace and Leeds United.
The last time Newcastle won their first three home Premier League games in a year was in 2012, the third game of which was against Villa.
Villa, however, have taken four points from their last two Premier League games against Newcastle (W1 D1), more than they had in their previous six (three – W1 L5).
Only Arsenal (21) have won more away Premier League points this season than Aston Villa (18), despite the Villans having a minus goal difference on the road (15 scored, 16 conceded). Their 1.64 points per game on the road in 2025-26 is their best in any campaign since 2009-10 (1.68).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Newcastle United – 40.8%
Draw – 26.7%
Aston Villa – 32.5%