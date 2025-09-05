Ronald Koeman-led NED could not get past a sturdy POL defence
The Dutch had ample of chances to bury the game off
Koeman bemoaned his side's cutting edge
Ronald Koeman bemoaned the Netherlands' missed opportunities after they were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Poland, ending their ideal record in World Cup qualifying.
Following victories over Finland and Malta, the Oranje led Poland through Denzel Dumfries' back-post header from a Memphis Depay corner in the 28th minute.
Poland struggled for clear-cut chances, only firing off six shots – two of which hit the target – and amassing 0.39 expected goals (xG) to the Netherlands' 1.05.
However, the visitors claimed a draw through Matty Cash's 80th-minute equaliser, with the Aston Villa right-back lashing home from near the right corner of the box.
The result leaves Koeman's side top of Group G on seven points, though they are only ahead of Poland and Finland – both of whom have played an additional game – on goal difference.
"The disappointment comes through," Koeman told NOS Sport. "I wasn't calm towards the end of the game. You know you have to get a second goal to have that peace.
"You know there will be one or two moments for them. This is painful, especially when you see how it came about.
"This can happen if you don't get a second. At times we could have kept our positions better and played a little faster. I had the feeling that we were too busy playing out the game."
Two of Cash's three international goals have come against the Netherlands at De Kuip, also netting in a 2-2 draw there in the Nations League in June 2022.
The Netherlands visit Lithuania for their next World Cup qualifier on Sunday, ahead of matches against Malta and Finland in October.
And full-back Dumfries is confident they will respond, saying: "We are still in a very good position, but we would have been in an even better position with a win. We have to analyse this match well.
"This is annoying. You can say it was a downer. We also have to realise that we did a lot of good. We had a lot of chances, especially before half-time.
"We were very dominant. We just have to keep going like this and not hang our heads. On Sunday, we just have to be there again against Lithuania."
The Netherlands selected eight Premier League players in their starting lineup, with only Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay plying their trade outside England.
It was the first time in their history that the Oranje selected as many as eight players from the same foreign league to start the same match.