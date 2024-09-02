Football

Nations League: Spalletti Hoping To Revive Italy Dream After Euros 2024 Disappointment

Luciano Spalletti has vowed to improve on Italy's disappointing Euro 2024 showing ahead of the start of their Nations League campaign this week

Luciano Spalletti is hoping to lead Italy to glory in the Nations League
Luciano Spalletti has vowed to improve on Italy's disappointing Euro 2024 showing ahead of the start of their Nations League campaign this week. (More Football News)

The Azzurri needed Mattia Zaccagni's late strike against Croatia to advance to the knockout stages of the competition, but their journey ended the following game.

Hopes of retaining their crown were dashed at the hands of Switzerland, who struck either side of half-time to set up a meeting with England in the quarter-finals. 

The defeat marked their first knockout loss at the European Championship finals since the 2012 final against Spain (4-0), ending a run of six such games without defeat. 

Switzerland's triumph compounded Italy to their second defeat at the tournament, more than they had managed in any other of their appearances in the competition. 

But they will be hoping to get back on track in the Nations League, where they will face France and Israel this month, with Spalletti keen to look beyond their Euro 2024 display.

"When we talk about failure at the Euros, we need to be more precise in our analysis," Spalletti said. 

"Because in my opinion, it only relates to the game against Switzerland, which was very bad. 

"Now, we turn a new page and from now on, we have to think more about our identity.

"I am going to create a new group, a new team, putting less pressure on them, and hopefully they feel the beauty of the Azzurri shirt even more."

Spalletti was appointed as Italy's new head coach in August 2023 following Roberto Mancini's sudden resignation, giving him less than a year to prepare for Euro 2024.

Ahead of the tournament in Germany, Spalletti had won six of his 10 matches in charge (D3 L1), showing promising signs ahead of aiming to retain their crown. 

However, those results did not transpire, with Spalletti accepting the responsibility for Italy's poor showing in the competition. 

"I probably put too much pressure on them and did not give them the opportunity to enjoy the experience in an Italy shirt," he said.

"I need to be careful with trying new things or bringing a new message.

"I think this is the time to try something different, which inevitably means excluding some players."

One player not involved in their Nations League fixtures is new Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa, who completed a £12.5million transfer from Juventus last week. 

Chiesa was a key part of Italy's success at Euro 2020, scoring two goals in seven appearances on their way to the final. 

The 26-year-old featured in all four games at this year's edition, with Spalletti able to detail his omission from the squad. 

"Chiesa and I spoke and made a fair assessment, I would have brought him as an extra player, not participating in the games," Spalletti said. 

"He told me that he had spoken to his new club and that he needs to do specific preparation work with them."

