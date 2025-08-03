Aston Villa wrap up their summer trip to the U.S. with a match against Nashville SC at Geodis Park on Sunday.
After securing their first pre-season win against St. Louis City, where Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins each scored for the second consecutive game, the Villans look to build on their momentum. Previously, they had lost to Walsall and Hansa Rostock and drawn with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Manager Unai Emery has welcomed back his first-team players as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season, which begins after friendlies against Roma, Marseille, and Villarreal.
Nashville SC, founded less than a decade ago, are seeking to improve on their previous season's playoff miss. They have turned things around, losing only two of their last 16 MLS matches and climbing the Eastern Conference standings, though they recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to San Diego. Currently, they sit third in the table with the joint-best home record in the conference.
Nashville SC Vs Aston Villa, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Nashville SC Vs Aston Villa pre-season club friendly be played?
The Nashville SC Vs Aston Villa, pre-season club friendly will be played on Sunday, August 3, at Geodis Park, Nashville at 2:30 am IST.
Where will the Nashville SC Vs Aston Villa, pre-season club friendly be telecast and live streamed?
The Nashville SC Vs Aston Villa pre-season club friendly will be live-streamed on the Nashville club's official website. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Fans in England can watch it on Villa TV.