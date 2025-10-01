Napoli Vs Sporting, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Napoli look to bounce back after a 0-2 defeat to Manchester City, with Di Lorenzo’s red card adding pressure on the hosts
Napoli welcome Sporting CP to the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage match on Wednesday (October 1). Watch the Napoli vs Sporting football match live tonight.
Antonio Conte's Blues fell to a 0-2 defeat against Manchester City in their opener, a match marred by captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo's early red card for a foul on Erling Haaland. Sporting CP, meanwhile, romped to a 4-1 win over debutants Kairat Almaty.
On the domestic front, Napoli are second in the Italian Serie A table after the fifth round, behind AC Milan, separated by goal difference. In fact, the Italian champions conceded the top spot following a 1-2 defeat to Milan in their most recent outing.
Sporting CP, also second in their domestic league table, arrive in Naples on a four-match winning streak, having beaten Famalicao, Kairat, Moreirense, and Estoril -- a run in which they have scored 10 goals.
Napoli Vs Sporting Head-To-Head Record
This marks only the third meeting between the two sides in European competitions, and both matches ended in goalless draws during a UEFA Cup 1989-90 first round tie. Napoli won the subsequent penalty shootout 4-3.
Overall, Napoli have a strong home record against Portuguese opponents, unbeaten in seven, while Sporting have never won away to an Italian side, drawing five and losing 13 of their 18 attempts.
Interestingly, Antonio Conte has faced Sporting on two previous occasions in the Champions League, as Tottenham Hotspur boss, and failed to win either (D1, L1).
Napoli Vs Sporting Live Streaming Info
When is the Napoli Vs Sporting, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Napoli Vs Sporting, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Napoli Vs Sporting, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Napoli Vs Sporting, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.