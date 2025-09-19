Football

Man City 2-0 Napoli: Haaland, Doku Goals Help City Beat Serie Champions

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne watched mostly from the sideline as Napoli lost 2-0 at his former club Manchester City. De Bruyne was also back on English soil, at the club where he spent 10 years before an emotional farewell in May. But his Etihad Stadium return lasted 26 minutes before he was substituted following a red card for teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo and City wound up a comfortable winner thanks to second-half goals from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku. Haaland’s header put him on 50 goals in 49 Champions League appearances, with the Norway striker reaching that milestone quicker than any other player in the competition’s history.