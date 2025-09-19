Manchester City's Ruben Dias, centre left, hugs Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, applauds as he walks with Manchester City's players after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, and Napoli's Mathias Olivera challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Napoli's Scott McTominay, left, and Manchester City's Oscar Bobb challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, centre, and Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, right, and Manchester City's Jeremy Doku challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Rodrigo, centre, and Ruben Dias during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.