Football

Man City 2-0 Napoli: Haaland, Doku Goals Help City Beat Serie Champions

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne watched mostly from the sideline as Napoli lost 2-0 at his former club Manchester City. De Bruyne was also back on English soil, at the club where he spent 10 years before an emotional farewell in May. But his Etihad Stadium return lasted 26 minutes before he was substituted following a red card for teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo and City wound up a comfortable winner thanks to second-half goals from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku. Haaland’s header put him on 50 goals in 49 Champions League appearances, with the Norway striker reaching that milestone quicker than any other player in the competition’s history.

UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs Manchester City
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Napoli | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Ruben Dias, centre left, hugs Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Napoli
UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, applauds as he walks with Manchester City's players after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Champions League 2025-26: Napoli vs Manchester City
Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Napoli | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, and Napoli's Mathias Olivera challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Napoli
Champions League 2025-26: Napoli vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Napoli's Scott McTominay, left, and Manchester City's Oscar Bobb challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Napoli vs Manchester City
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Napoli | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Napoli
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Napoli vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Champions League Soccer Match: Napoli vs Manchester City
Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Napoli | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Champions League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Napoli
Champions League Soccer Match: Napoli vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, centre, and Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Champions League: Napoli vs Manchester City
Britain Soccer Champions League: Manchester City vs Napoli | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, right, and Manchester City's Jeremy Doku challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Champions League: Manchester City vs Napoli
Britain Soccer Champions League: Napoli vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Rodrigo, centre, and Ruben Dias during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

