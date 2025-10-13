Namdhari Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, IFA Shield 2025: Preview, When And Where To Watch Group A Match

Namdhari face East Bengal in IFA Shield 2025 on October 14
Winner of Namdhari vs East Bengal will progress to IFA Shield final
Namdhari vs East Bengal match available on SSEN
Namdhari face off against record 29-time champions East Bengal in a decisive Group A fixture of the IFA Shield 2025 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on Tuesday, October 14. Watch the Namdhari vs East Bengal football match live.
The match serves as a virtual semi-final, with the winners progressing to the final. Both teams arrived after beating Sreenidi Deccan – 4-0 for East Bengal, and 3-0 for Namdhari.
But with only the group winners advancing, this encounter will determine who qualify for the final against, either Mohun Bagan or United SC.
East Bengal, however, hold a slight edge on goal difference (+4 compared to Namdhari's +3), meaning a draw would be enough for the Torch Bearers to qualify. The Kolkata giants last won the IFA Shield in 2012.
Group B presents a similar scenario. Mohun Bagan and United SC have both defeated Gokulam Keralam, and the winners of their final group match on Wednesday will meet either Namdhari or East Bengal in the final, scheduled for October 18.
Mohun Bagan, the second-most successful club in the tournament's history, claimed their 20th IFA Shield title in 2003.
A potential East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby remains a distinct possibility – for a 50th IFA Shield final featuring both or either giants. These two Kolkata teams are the only Indian Super League (ISL) sides in the competition.
The IFA Shield 2025 has two groups of six teams each. In Group A, East Bengal and Namdhari are joined by Sreenidi Deccan. Group B has Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala, and United SC.
Namdhari Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Namdhari vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 match being played?
The Namdhari vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Namdhari vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 match live?
The Namdhari vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SSEN app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the games.