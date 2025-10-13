Namdhari Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, IFA Shield 2025: Preview, When And Where To Watch Group A Match

Namdhari face East Bengal in the IFA Shield 2025 on October 14. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online in India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Namdhari Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, IFA Shield 2025 Group A Match
East Bengal's Mohammed Bassim Rashid in action for East Bengal in IFA Shield 2025. | Photo: X/eastbengal_fc
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Namdhari face East Bengal in IFA Shield 2025 on October 14

  • Winner of Namdhari vs East Bengal will progress to IFA Shield final

  • Namdhari vs East Bengal match available on SSEN

Namdhari face off against record 29-time champions East Bengal in a decisive Group A fixture of the IFA Shield 2025 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on Tuesday, October 14. Watch the Namdhari vs East Bengal football match live.

The match serves as a virtual semi-final, with the winners progressing to the final. Both teams arrived after beating Sreenidi Deccan – 4-0 for East Bengal, and 3-0 for Namdhari.

But with only the group winners advancing, this encounter will determine who qualify for the final against, either Mohun Bagan or United SC.

East Bengal, however, hold a slight edge on goal difference (+4 compared to Namdhari's +3), meaning a draw would be enough for the Torch Bearers to qualify. The Kolkata giants last won the IFA Shield in 2012.

Group B presents a similar scenario. Mohun Bagan and United SC have both defeated Gokulam Keralam, and the winners of their final group match on Wednesday will meet either Namdhari or East Bengal in the final, scheduled for October 18.

Mohun Bagan, the second-most successful club in the tournament's history, claimed their 20th IFA Shield title in 2003.

A potential East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby remains a distinct possibility – for a 50th IFA Shield final featuring both or either giants. These two Kolkata teams are the only Indian Super League (ISL) sides in the competition.

Related Content
Related Content

The IFA Shield 2025 has two groups of six teams each. In Group A, East Bengal and Namdhari are joined by Sreenidi Deccan. Group B has Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala, and United SC.

Namdhari Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Namdhari vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 match being played?

The Namdhari vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Namdhari vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 match live?

The Namdhari vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SSEN app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the games.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Kapp Gone As Game Hangs In Balance

  2. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Noman Ali Puts Proteas In Trouble

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  3. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  4. Punjab Health Department Suspends Eight Drugs and IV Fluids After Adverse Reaction Reports In Government Hospitals

  5. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  3. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  5. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script