Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-2 Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Jason Cummings Free-kick Seals Late Win For Mariners

Mohun Bagan Super Giant came back from behind to secure a 3-2 victory against Punjab FC in the ISL 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan

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Mohun Bagan Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2026 match report
Jason Cummings celebrates after scoring the winner for Mohun Bagan against Punjab FC in ISL 2025-26. Photo: mohunbagansg/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Punjab FC 3-2 in ISL 2025-26 clash

  • Jason Cummings, Jamie McLaren and Sahal Abdul Samad scored for MBSG

  • Dani Ramirez and Nsungusi Jr. Effiong scored for Punjab FC

A dramatic late free-kick from Jason Cummings capped a pulsating contest as Mohun Bagan Super Giant returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory against Punjab FC in Indian Super League at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

In a game filled with attacking intent and momentum swings, goals from Dani Ramírez and Nsungusi Jr. Effiong twice gave Punjab the lead, before Jamie Maclaren and Sahal Abdul Samad drew the Mariners level, with Cummings' stoppage-time strike ultimately deciding the contest.

The result sees Mohun Bagan move up to second in the standings with 17 points, keeping the pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC, while Punjab FC remain seventh with 11 points. Jamie Maclaren was adjudged Player of the Match.

The match began at a lively tempo, with Mohun Bagan looking to assert early control. Maclaren had the first opportunity inside three minutes, but his effort was well blocked by center back Bijoy Varghese.

Punjab responded with attempts from distance, testing Vishal Kaith through Bede Osuji and Samir Zeljković as the Shers looked confident in possession.

Punjab broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a well-worked move down the left. Zeljković initiated the attack before Muhammed Uvais surged forward and delivered a teasing cross into the area.

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Nsungusi Jr. Effiong’s initial attempt was missed, but skipper Dani Ramírez reacted quickest, controlling the ball smartly before slotting home to give the Shers a 1-0 lead.

Mohun Bagan were dealt a further setback shortly after, as Alberto Rodríguez was forced off due to injury. Despite this, the hosts grew into the game, controlling possession and probing for openings against a well-organised Punjab defence.

The equaliser arrived in the 29th minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Jamie Maclaren.

A clever exchange between captain Subhasish Bose and Robson released the Australian striker inside the box, where he twisted past his marker before unleashing a powerful strike at the near post, leaving Arshdeep Singh with no chance.

The remainder of the first half saw both sides exchange chances in an open contest. Punjab continued to threaten through Ramírez and Zeljković, while Mohun Bagan pushed forward through Robson and Liston Colaco, but neither side was able to find a second goal before the interval.

The second half resumed in similar fashion, with both teams creating opportunities. Vishal Kaith was called into action on multiple occasions, producing key saves to deny Osuji and Nsungusi Jr., while Arshdeep Singh responded at the other end with a sharp stop to keep out Abhishek Singh’s effort.

Punjab regained the lead at the hour mark following a swift attacking move.

Ricky John Shabong drove forward before combining with Dani Ramírez, who squared the ball into the path of Bede Osuji, and an attempted tackle from Mohun Bagan defender Abhishek became a cross for Nsungusi Jr. Nsungusi Jr., who met the ball with a powerful volley into the far corner to make it 2-1.

Mohun Bagan responded with renewed urgency, and head coach Sergio Lobera’s introduction of Sahal Abdul Samad proved decisive.

In the 73rd minute, the midfielder produced a moment of brilliance, unleashing a stunning long-range strike from over 30 yards that soared into the top corner to bring the hosts level once again.

The contest remained finely poised in the closing stages, with both sides continuing to search for a winner. Punjab came close through Manglenthang Kipgen and Leon Augustine, while Nsungusi Jr. a constant threat, but Kaith stood firm in goal for the Mariners.

As the match entered stoppage time, Mohun Bagan were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position on the right. Jason Cummings stepped up and delivered a superb left-footed effort that curled into the top-left corner and keeper Arshdeep, despite his effort couldn't do much, sealing a dramatic late winner for the hosts.

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