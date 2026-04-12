Mohun Bagan Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL: Mariners Fight For Revival Against In‑Form Shers

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MBSG vs PFC Round 8 fixture at Salt Lake Stadium on April 12, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC live score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 8
Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco celebrates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Jamshedpur FC on April 4, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 8 fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Punjab FC (PFC) at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Mohun Bagan, reigning champions, started the season with four consecutive wins but are on a three-game winless run that has seen them drop to fourth. The Mariners will look to utilise home advantage to seal a positive result against an in-form Punjab side currently on a five-game unbeaten streak. The Shers, having beaten Kerala Blasters and Mohammedan SC in their last two games, will look to upset the favourites in a bid for a top-half push. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC match right here.
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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE Score: Punjab FC Starting XI

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE Score: Mohun Bagan Starting XI

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

  • Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

  • Time: 7:39 PM IST

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Mohun Bagan’s ISL match against Punjab FC. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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