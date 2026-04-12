Mohun Bagan Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL: Mariners Fight For Revival Against In‑Form Shers

Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco celebrates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Jamshedpur FC on April 4, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round 8 fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Punjab FC (PFC) at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Mohun Bagan, reigning champions, started the season with four consecutive wins but are on a three-game winless run that has seen them drop to fourth. The Mariners will look to utilise home advantage to seal a positive result against an in-form Punjab side currently on a five-game unbeaten streak. The Shers, having beaten Kerala Blasters and Mohammedan SC in their last two games, will look to upset the favourites in a bid for a top-half push. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Apr 2026, 06:33:51 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE Score: Punjab FC Starting XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab FC (@rgpunjabfc)

12 Apr 2026, 06:33:51 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE Score: Mohun Bagan Starting XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg)