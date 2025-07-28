Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025: Luka Majcen celebrates with teammate Tharpuia after scoring in the Group B fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup.

Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group B fixture between Mohammedan Sporting and Diamond Harbour, taking place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, 28 July. I-League new boys Diamond Harbour secured a stunning 2-1 victory in their Durand Cup debut, courtesy of a late goal from Luka Majcen. Mohammedan SC took the lead against the run of play in the 36th minute, with Adison Singh capitalising on a mistake by goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. Diamond Harbour equalised six minutes into the second half through Ruatkima. With a tie looking like a likely outcome, Luka Majcen scored with the final touch of the game, 10 minutes into the stoppage tim,e to seal the win for Diamond Harbour. Read the play-by-play updates from the Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour match right here.

28 Jul 2025, 04:46:36 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome Hello, football fans! This is the beginning of our live coverage of the Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Diamond Harbour. The action in Kolkata starts at 7:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are announced. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durand Cup (@thedurandcup)

28 Jul 2025, 05:27:37 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Diamond Harbour Preview Diamond Harbour became the youngest team to secure their promotion to I-League after their successful I-League 2 campaign. The Kolkata-based club are making their debut in the Durand Cup in today's fixture.

28 Jul 2025, 05:42:23 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mohammedan SC Preview Mohammed SC played their first Indian Super League campaign last season, but the Black Panthers finished last in the league after securing just two wins.

28 Jul 2025, 06:00:30 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Stats Leaders Durand Cup 2025 Top Scorer: Makakmayum Daniyal (South United) - 3 Everbrightson Sana, Phrangki Buam (Shillong Lajond) - 2 Durand Cup 2025 Most Assists: Vincy Barretto (Jamshedpur), Treimiki Lamurong (Shillong Lajong) - 2 Durand Cup 2025 Most Clean Sheets: Debjit Majumder (East Bengal), Siwel Rymbai (Shillong Lajong) - 1

28 Jul 2025, 06:54:21 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players Out In Pitch Both sets of players are out on the pitch in a VYBK stadium, with rain pouring in Kolkata. Kick off soon!

28 Jul 2025, 07:00:42 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off! The referee blows his whislte, and the Group B clash is underway at the Salt Lake Stadium! MDSC 0-0 DHFC (0')

28 Jul 2025, 07:06:54 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Fast Start A terrific start from Mohammedan SC, with the Black Panthers having a shot on goal early on that was blocked by the defenders. Diamond Harbour are struggling to control the ball in the early moments. MDSC 0-0 DHFC (6')

28 Jul 2025, 07:11:31 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Free Kick! Jobby Justin is proving to be a thorn in Mohammedan's side, and wins a free-kick right on the edge of the box. From the resulting free-kick, Naro Hari Shrestha had a shot on goal that did not result in anything. Dinesh earned a yellow card for a late tackle. MDSC 0-0 DHFC (11')

28 Jul 2025, 07:17:40 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: DHFC Push Forward Diamond Harbour are gaining confidence with every passing moment, and Shrestha had another shot that went off target. Much better from the I-League side. MDSC 0-0 DHFC (18')

28 Jul 2025, 07:27:46 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Silva CHANCE! A brilliant chance for Diamond Harbour, with Clayton Silva coming close with a first-time effort from outside the box. Subhajit was a full stretch, but the ball crept just wide. MDSC 0-0 DHFC (27')

28 Jul 2025, 07:32:57 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cooling Break Diamond Harbour are the side on the ascendancy at the moment, with 57% of ball posession at the moment. Mohammedan have had seven shots, but none of them have threatened Mirshad's goal at the moment. MDSC 0-0 DHFC (33')

28 Jul 2025, 07:36:24 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Adison SCORES! Adison takes the ball on the right flank and takes it ahead. Seeing no option to cross it into the box, the winger takes a hopeful shot at goal, but Mirshad inexplicably lets it into the back of the net, getting just a weak hand. Slippery conditions at Salt Lake, but this will go down as a goalkeeping error. MDSC 1-0 DHFC (36')

28 Jul 2025, 07:46:14 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time Melroy is superb for Diamond Harbour on both ends of the pitch, having a header on target before putting in a terrific tackle to stop Mohammedan's pursuit of a second. Adison almost got a second goal after a cross from Ashley found him in the box, but the shot was scuffed and wide. The fourth official indicates a minimum of three minutes to be added on. MDSC 1-0 DHFC (45')

28 Jul 2025, 07:49:04 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time! A snap-shot from Adison in the last moments brings out an easy save from Mirshad. However, the half comes to an end with Mohammedan having just a one-goal advantage. MDSC 1-0 DHFC (HT)

28 Jul 2025, 08:04:53 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts The second half of this intriguing clash is underway, with Diamond Harbour searching for an equaliser. Two half-time changes for Diamond Harbour, with Samuel and Majcen coming on. MDSC 1-0 DHFC (45')

28 Jul 2025, 08:11:56 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Saihlira SCORES! A set-piece goal comes to Diamond Harbour's rescue, as Sairuatkima Saihlira scores with a first-time effort to level the scores. Jobby earns a yellow card for an earlier foul. MDSC 1-1 DHFC (51')

28 Jul 2025, 08:18:40 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Samuel Chance After conceding the goal, Mohammedan have dominated proceedings, but Diamond Harbour suddenly had a chance as Samuel had an effort on Subhajit's goal, but the finish was poor and the goalkeeper had no trouble grabbing on to it. Concern for Mohammedan as their captain Dinesh Meitei goes off the field on a stretcher. MDSC 1-1 DHFC (62')

28 Jul 2025, 08:28:41 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution Mohammedan make their first change of the match, with the Black and White Brigade having some momentum in their side. Young forward Maxion comes on. An attacking chance from Wadoo. A poor foul from Tangva gives Diamond Harbour a set-piece opportunity. MDSC 1-1 DHFC (70')

28 Jul 2025, 08:36:08 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution Jobby hands over the captain's armband to Girik, and he comes off for Hali. Diamond Harbout are trying to up the ante, as Mohammedan are gaining a foothold in the match, recently carving open the opposition's goal. The mathc is still level. MDSC 1-1 DHFC (77')

28 Jul 2025, 08:41:56 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Penalty Shout! Majcen makes a run into the box, but goes to the ground easily under pressure from Dinesh Meitei. The referee waves play on, but the Diamond Harbour player is surprised at the decision. Replays show that it was a soft touch from the Mohammedan skipper - not worthy of a penalty. Mohammedan make a change, with Lalrothlanga coming on in place of Ashley. They almost get the lead through a screamer from Sajal Bag, who shoots from 30 yards out. It touches the fingertips of Mirshad and then clatters the top bar. Phew! MDSC 1-1 DHFC (84')

28 Jul 2025, 08:49:25 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time Diamond Harbour are pushing on, having a decent chance through a cross. However, it leads to nothing, and Subhajit goes down in pain and gets some relief. Eight minutes of injury time added on after the ninety. MDSC 1-1 DHFC (90')

28 Jul 2025, 09:00:03 pm IST Mohammedan SC Vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Majcen SCORES! Late drama!!!! Luka Majcen, the Slovenian Sniper, wins the tie for Diamond Harbour in what will likely the final touch of the tie. Majcen had a shot at goal which was saved by Subhajit, but the ball trickled on to his feet, and the striker rolled it into an empty net! MDSC 1-2 DHFC (90+10')