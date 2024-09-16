Alaeddine Ajaraie's strike in the fourth minute of additional time helped NorthEast United take all three points against Mohammedan Sporting at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, September 16. (More Football News|Highlights)
The match started off on a high note with both teams pressing high, playing attacking football as the not-so-clinical finishing swung like a pendulum.
Mohammedan Sporting, in their first appearance in Indian Super League football showed why they belong here with their quality, and kept over 60 possession in the game.
The 24-year-old Alexis Gomez had a brilliant game, however, had nothing to show on the goal sheet.
While on the other side, NorthEast United’s Jithin MS, deservingly was named the star of the match after creating two big chances for the side.
However, it was the two substitutes, who eventually were the difference as Thoi Singh registered an assist to help Alaeddine strike the visitors home.
Mohammedan SC will next take on Goa FC on Saturday, September 21, while NorthEast United will battle it out against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Monday, September 23.