Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Newly Promoted MSC Eye To Open Account In Campaign Opener

ISL Live Updates: Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC
Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov ahead of the game.
“First, we need to make a strong team for the ISL. We understand how strong this competition is. We will be playing against many good Indian and foreign players. We need to take this feeling from the ISL, the experience, and we need to fight in every match, show good football for the people, and this is the most important, which inspires us to do very well in every match,” Chernoshyv told the ISL.
Mohammedan SC won the I-League 2023-24 season to earn their place in the ISL, whereas the Highlanders had finished the previous season in the top-tier at the seventh spot.
When does the Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League match start?
The fifth match of the Indian Super League 2024-25 between Mohammedan SC and NorthEast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.