Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract 'Up To Him And Club', Says Arne Slot

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has yet to make a decision on whether to renew his contract, and as it stands, will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season

Arne Slot believes Mo Salah's future is between "him and the club"
Arne Slot has asserted Mohamed Salah’s future is “up to him and the club”. (More Football News)

The Liverpool star has yet to make a decision on whether to renew his contract, and as it stands, will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Salah remains a key player for the Reds, and leads the club for Premier League goals (seven) and assists (five) this term.

He scored the winner in the 72nd minute to complete Liverpool’s comeback against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, as they moved to the top of the table.

And despite the question marks over Salah's future, Slot is not concerned.

"[His future] is not what I think about. The only thing I think about is he is so important for us. Scores important goals, works hard for the team," the Liverpool boss told TNT Sports.

"I’m hoping he can enjoy that feeling many, many, many more times. Especially if I’m here but also if I’m not here. I’m hoping he can do this many more times.

"He’s been incredible for Liverpool over the past eight years. He’s been incredible for us this season and I hope he can continue doing this for the rest of the season and maybe longer to come, but that’s up to him and the club to find the idea about the future."

Salah could be in for a historic night on Tuesday when Liverpool face Bayer Leverkusen, having scored in each of his last five Champions League appearances at Anfield.

The last player to score in six consecutive home games in the competition for an English club was Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United in April 2003.

Salah sparked renewed talk over his future after posting on Instagram on Sunday, saying that the feeling of scoring at Anfield would remain unforgettable “no matter what happens.”

But Slot was keen to quash any deeper meaning in the post.

"I haven’t spoken to him about that. You interpreted it in a way that maybe other people don’t," he told the press.

"I don’t look at Instagram posts of my players, I only talk to them which you can’t, which is the advantage I have.

"Mo is in a very good place at the moment. As long as he has been at Liverpool, he has been in a very good place, but this season again as well. I am hoping he will make a post after tomorrow and on Saturday again. What he said with that, that is not important.

"For me what is important is how he plays and what he tells me when we have conversations. That is what matters and not how you guys interpret one of his posts."

