Mexico's Qualification Turns Into Tragedy: A Black Car Trudged Into Crowd In Cabo San Lucas

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Updated on:
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Seventeen people were injured and a driver was arrested after a vehicle accelerated into a crowd celebrating Mexico's victory over Czechia during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Vehicle Ploughs Into Crowd In Cabo San Lucas
A Car Just Forcefully Went Into A Crowd Of Mexican Fans As They Were Celebrating Mexico's Victory Over Czechia on Matchday 3 Of The FIFA World Cup 2026 Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • A group of Mexican fans had surrounded the car during celebrations when suddenly the driver accelerated into the crowd.

  • 17 people got injured including the driver who later got arrested.

  • Cabo San Lucas is the most popular tourist destination in Mexico and it was jam packed with Mexican football fans.

  • Authorities are still trying to uncover the whole incident that took place.

What began as a night of celebration following Mexico's World Cup victory ended in chaos after a vehicle drove into a crowd of supporters in Cabo San Lucas, leaving 17 people injured, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred shortly after Mexico secured a 3-0 victory over Czechia, a result that saw the co-host nation finish the group stage with maximum points and advance comfortably to the knockout rounds.

According to a statement released by local officials in Los Cabos, preliminary investigations suggest the vehicle became surrounded by fans celebrating in the streets before the driver suddenly accelerated into the crowd.

"According to preliminary information, the vehicle was surrounded by a group of people and, for reasons to be determined by the competent authority, drove through the crowd, injuring several people," authorities said.

A total of 17 individuals required medical treatment, including the driver, who was subsequently arrested. Investigators are continuing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Videos circulating on social media and verified by international news agencies showed a black vehicle surrounded by supporters wearing Mexico jerseys before suddenly surging forward. The footage captured people being thrown into the air as the vehicle crashed through the gathering and eventually came to a stop after hitting roadside bollards.

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South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A: Captain Son Heung-min congratulates Hwang In-beom, right, for scoring the equaliser against Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. - AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
Korean fans cheer for their team as they watch a live public broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A match between South Korea and Czechia in Mexico, at a public viewing venue in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 12, 2026. - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
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Additional videos showed members of the crowd pulling an individual from the vehicle and confronting them, while several injured fans remained on the ground awaiting medical assistance.

Los Cabos acting mayor José Manuel Larumbe expressed solidarity with the victims and their families following the incident.

"I would like to express our deepest solidarity with the people affected and their families following the unfortunate events that occurred tonight."

He also pledged that authorities would keep the public informed as the investigation progresses.

Cabo San Lucas, located on the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations and was packed with football supporters celebrating Mexico's impressive victory.

While the national team celebrated qualification to the knockout rounds, the tragic events in Cabo San Lucas cast a shadow over what had been a memorable night for Mexican football, with authorities now focused on uncovering exactly what caused the shocking incident.

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