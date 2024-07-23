Mexico Appoint Javier Aguirre As Head Coach For Third Time

Mexico have appointed Javier Aguirre as their head coach for a third time after Jaime Lozano was sacked in the wake of their disappointing Copa America campaign. (More Football News)
Mexico finished third in Group B in the United States, only scoring once in their three group-stage matches as they finished behind Venezuela and Ecuador.
El Tri have now suffered three group-stage exits in their last four participations at the Copa America (also in 2011 and 2015), having reached at least the semi-finals at five of their first seven editions.
Lozano paid the price for their failure to reach the knockout stages as he was sacked less than a year after taking over, with the Mexican Football Federation saying he rejected the chance to stay on in a backroom role under a new boss.
Aguirre, who previously led the team between 2001 and 2002 and from 2009 to 2010, has returned for another stint, with Barcelona great Rafael Marquez as his assistant.
"Both are undisputed leaders with distinct personal styles," said national team director Duilio Davino.
"Aguirre is characterised by being a leader who guides and convinces his players and coaching staff through his vision and by creating bonds with his team.
"Rafa leads by example, supported by the fact that he was a high-performance footballer in Mexico and Europe."
Aguirre and Marquez will get the chance to lead their country on home soil at the 2026 World Cup, with Aguirre having previously overseen last-16 exits at the 2002 and 2010 tournaments.
He led Real Mallorca to the Copa del Rey final last season, only to lose on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in April.