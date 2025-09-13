Glasner Denies Crystal Palace Ultimatum Over Guehi’s Liverpool Transfer Talks

Oliver Glasner refutes claims he threatened leave Crystal Palace if Marc Guehi was sold to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, with the Eagles failing to secure a replacement defender

Crystal Palace Marc Guehi Oliver Glasner
File photo of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and manager Oliver Glasner. Photo: File
  • Oliver Glasner denied he threatened to leave Crystal Palace

  • Marc Guehi was linked with a £35m transfer to Liverpool

  • Guehi played 34 matches last season, scoring three goals

  • Glasner highlighted the risk of losing Guehi given his experience

Oliver Glasner has denied rumours that he threatened to leave his role as Crystal Palace's manager if Marc Guehi left the club.

Guehi was reportedly close to joining Premier League champions Liverpool for £35m on deadline day before the move collapsed in the closing stages of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old played in 34 Premier League matches last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists while winning 59.2% of his duels.

Guehi led Palace to their first-ever major trophy after they won the FA Cup, while also captaining the side to the Community Shield against Arne Slot's side in August. 

He also scored his first England goal in their 5-0 win over Serbia during the international break, further solidifying his place in Thomas Tuchel's 2026 World Cup squad. 

Since joining Palace in July 2021, no player has played more successful passes (8,093), made more clearances (609), won more aerial duels (276) and made more interceptions (149) than Guehi for the Eagles in all competitions.

Despite suggestions that Glasner threatened to walk away from the club if Guehi was sold to Liverpool, the manager has now set the record straight.

"I think it's the last time I want to talk about it," Glasner said. "Especially the Crystal Palace fans deserve to hear how it really was. So many things were written and told.

"Number one, I never threatened to leave the club. Never.

"And the second thing is, after many discussions, the chairman [Steve Parish] asked me, 'Oliver, do you think we can manage the season when we sell Marc?'

"I said: 'Steve, honestly, I think we can't manage it in the short term if we buy a fantastic 19-year-old player with about 1,000 minutes in Ligue 1 and sell our captain with about 15,000 minutes in the Premier League.

"I think we can't manage it short term and if we then have three centre-backs, with our schedule, if we have an injury in the back three, I think it's very, very risky.

"If you want this scenario for Crystal Palace and you are fine with it, sell Marc. If you don't want to have this for Crystal Palace, then we have to keep him. 

"And then he decided we keep him so big credit to the chairman. I didn't have to threaten anybody.

"There was no bad tensions between the chairman and myself. It was just a discussion about sports.

"And he decided… big credit… he decided against the money and for the sporting prospective of Crystal Palace. So again, big credit to the chairman."

