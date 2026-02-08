Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26: Carrick Stays Perfect As Romero Red Card Costs Visitors

United have now won four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since doing so under Erik ten Hag in February 2024

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United Vs Spurs report
Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United win their 4th game in a row in the English Premier League

  • Caretaker manager Michael Carrick remains unbeaten as Man United manager

  • United win 4 matches in a row for the first time since February 2024

Manchester United maintained their perfect record since Michael Carrick's return as caretaker manager with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Tottenham at Old Trafford.

United were already in the ascendancy by the time Spurs captain Cristian Romero received a straight red card in the 29th minute, having recklessly caught Casemiro's ankle with his upturned studs.

And the hosts – who had earlier gone close via Casemiro and Matheus Cunha – did not need long to make their numerical advantage count.

They took the lead from a wonderful set-piece routine in the 38th minute, as Bruno Fernandes played a corner down the byline to Kobbie Mainoo, whose lay-off towards the edge of the area was stroked home by the onrushing Bryan Mbeumo.

Vicario tipped Casemiro's header over the crossbar to keep Spurs within one goal by half-time, and the offside flag came to their rescue when Amad Diallo and Cunha had efforts chalked off in the second half.

Vicario also made reflex saves to keep out long-range efforts from both United full-backs, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot, before United got their clinching goal in the 81st minute. 

Related Content
Related Content

Substitute Benjamin Sesko just failed to make contact with Diogo Dalot's searching cross, but Fernandes latched onto the ball at the far post, instinctively turning the ball across Vicario and in.

Sesko could have added a third when he headed straight at Vicario in stoppage time, but the victory lifts United to within three points of second-placed Manchester City, who visit Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs, meanwhile, could find themselves just six points clear of the relegation zone by the end of Saturday's action, should West Ham beat Burnley.

Data Debrief: Fernandes Brings Up Double Century

United have now won four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since doing so under Erik ten Hag in February 2024.

Their current eight-match unbeaten run (five wins, three draws), meanwhile, is their longest such streak since another eight-game run under Ralf Rangnick in January and February 2022.

Fernandes' goal saw him reach 200 goal involvements for United in all competitions (104 goals, 96 assists), in just 314 games for the club. Only Wayne Rooney (295) has needed fewer matches to reach that mark for United in the Premier League era.

While United's captain led from the front, Spurs skipper Romero became the first player to be sent off twice in the Premier League this season. 

He has been dismissed four times in the Premier League since joining Tottenham in 2021, the most of any player during this period and the joint-most for Spurs in the competition's history (alongside Younes Kaboul).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  2. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

  4. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: American Bowlers Stun Packed Wankhede Crowd - A Look At Indian Meltdown In Mumbai

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former Captain Rohit Sharma Meets Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of India's Opener Against USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  2. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  3. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  4. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  2. Dr N Rajam: A Life In Music, Discipline, And The Gayaki Ang Legacy

  3. India Gate Protest Accused: Student Activists Can't Be Threats to Sovereignty

  4. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  5. US to lift extra 25% tariffs on Indian goods from Feb 7

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Suicide Blast at Shia Mosque in Islamabad Kills 31

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  4. Outlook Explainer: How the Epstein Files Expose Power And Impunity

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets