Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26: Carrick Stays Perfect As Romero Red Card Costs Visitors

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick remains unbeaten as Man United manager
United win 4 matches in a row for the first time since February 2024
Manchester United maintained their perfect record since Michael Carrick's return as caretaker manager with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Tottenham at Old Trafford.
United were already in the ascendancy by the time Spurs captain Cristian Romero received a straight red card in the 29th minute, having recklessly caught Casemiro's ankle with his upturned studs.
And the hosts – who had earlier gone close via Casemiro and Matheus Cunha – did not need long to make their numerical advantage count.
They took the lead from a wonderful set-piece routine in the 38th minute, as Bruno Fernandes played a corner down the byline to Kobbie Mainoo, whose lay-off towards the edge of the area was stroked home by the onrushing Bryan Mbeumo.
Vicario tipped Casemiro's header over the crossbar to keep Spurs within one goal by half-time, and the offside flag came to their rescue when Amad Diallo and Cunha had efforts chalked off in the second half.
Vicario also made reflex saves to keep out long-range efforts from both United full-backs, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot, before United got their clinching goal in the 81st minute.
Substitute Benjamin Sesko just failed to make contact with Diogo Dalot's searching cross, but Fernandes latched onto the ball at the far post, instinctively turning the ball across Vicario and in.
Sesko could have added a third when he headed straight at Vicario in stoppage time, but the victory lifts United to within three points of second-placed Manchester City, who visit Liverpool on Sunday.
Spurs, meanwhile, could find themselves just six points clear of the relegation zone by the end of Saturday's action, should West Ham beat Burnley.
Data Debrief: Fernandes Brings Up Double Century
United have now won four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since doing so under Erik ten Hag in February 2024.
Their current eight-match unbeaten run (five wins, three draws), meanwhile, is their longest such streak since another eight-game run under Ralf Rangnick in January and February 2022.
Fernandes' goal saw him reach 200 goal involvements for United in all competitions (104 goals, 96 assists), in just 314 games for the club. Only Wayne Rooney (295) has needed fewer matches to reach that mark for United in the Premier League era.
While United's captain led from the front, Spurs skipper Romero became the first player to be sent off twice in the Premier League this season.
He has been dismissed four times in the Premier League since joining Tottenham in 2021, the most of any player during this period and the joint-most for Spurs in the competition's history (alongside Younes Kaboul).