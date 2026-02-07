Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Score, Premier League: Red Devils Eye Fourth Straight Win Under Michael Carrick

Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Score, Premier League: Line-Ups
Manchester United starting XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.
Substitutes: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Malacia, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, T Fletcher.
Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Vicario, Joao Palhinha, Romero, Van de Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Odebert, Udogie, Sarr, Simons, Solanke.
Substitutes: Kinsky, Dragusin, Bissouma, Tel, Kolo Muani, Souza, Olusesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnett.
Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 6pm IST. The Manchester United vs Tottenham, Premier League Matchday 25 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Good evening and welcome, football lovers. Matchday 25 of Premier League has Manchester United hosting Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial face-off at Old Trafford. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.