Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Score, Premier League: Red Devils Eye Fourth Straight Win Under Michael Carrick

Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Score, Premier League Matchday 25: Spurs have avoided defeat to United in their last six top-flight encounters. Catch all the action from the EPL 2025-26, matchday 25 fixture at Old Trafford

Bhuvan Gupta
Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Score, Premier League Matchday 25
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick celebrates at the end of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester. Photo: AP
Manchester United Vs Tottenham, Premier League Matchday 25 Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 25 clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 7). The arrival of interim manager Michael Carrick has boosted the Red Devils' fortunes as they have since notched up a hat-trick of wins, two of which were against Arsenal and Manchester City. They now face Spurs, who have avoided defeat to United in their last six top-flight encounters. Track the live football scores and updates from the big-ticket Premier League match with us.
Manchester United starting XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Malacia, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, T Fletcher.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Vicario, Joao Palhinha, Romero, Van de Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Odebert, Udogie, Sarr, Simons, Solanke.

Substitutes: Kinsky, Dragusin, Bissouma, Tel, Kolo Muani, Souza, Olusesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnett.

Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 6pm IST. The Manchester United vs Tottenham, Premier League Matchday 25 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Manchester United Vs Tottenham Live Score, Premier League: Hello All!

Good evening and welcome, football lovers. Matchday 25 of Premier League has Manchester United hosting Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial face-off at Old Trafford. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

