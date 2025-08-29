Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Concedes 'Sometimes I Want To Quit' Red Devils Job

Amorim's Man United lost to Grimbsy Town in the EFL Cup
Red Devils boss is under intense pressure this PL season
United take on Burnley in the Premier League this weekend
Ruben Amorim has sensationally revealed that he has thought about quitting his job at Manchester United.
Amorim's whirlwind tenure at Old Trafford hit a new low in midweek after they were dumped out of the EFL Cup on penalties by League Two side Grimsby Town.
Indeed, the 12-11 shoot-out defeat, which followed a 2-2 draw in normal time, saw United eliminated from a domestic cup by a fourth-tier side for the first time in their history.
And their fortunes in the Premier League have not been much better, taking just one point from their opening two games against Arsenal and Fulham.
The Red Devils have failed to win either of their opening two games of a top-flight season for just the second time in the last 11 campaigns, after also doing so in 2022-23.
Amorim has won just 17 of his 45 matches (D9 L19) in all competitions since taking over from Erik ten Hag last November, and he revealed his squad are testing his patience.
"I felt that after the game. I don't feel that now. So it's a little bit like that. I think that is the hardest part of the defeat," Amorim said when asked whether he felt like quitting after the Grimsby defeat.
"Sometimes it's not the result, it's the way we lost that game or drew that game. That is the thing that is hard to accept. Because we can do better.
"In this moment, we cover positions, fight for the ball, running, all these small things, sometimes we drop the level a little bit.
"The good thing is that we now have the next game to put that level up."
Amorim will be hoping to get United's season up and running this Saturday when they welcome Premier League newcomers Burnley to Old Trafford.
United have lost just one of their last 25 home games against Burnley in all competitions (W15 D9), going down 2-0 in January 2020, but they have been poor of late.
Since the start of April, United have won the fewest points of any ever-present Premier League side (six – W1 D3 L7).
Indeed, should Burnley win that game, they will have the same number of points as the Red Devils in the top flight in that time, despite only joining the league in 2025-26.
"Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. Sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don't want to be with them," Amorim added.
"So, again, I need to improve on that. It's going to be hard. But now I'm good with the next one."