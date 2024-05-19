Football

Man City Win 4th Successive Premier League Title: Foden Lauded As 'Main Man' For Guardiola

Phil Foden, who was already crowned the Player of the Season, cannoned an early opener past West Ham's Alphonse Areola to set Manchester City on their way, before doubling his tally and the hosts' lead after 18 minutes at Etihad Stadium

Phil Foden's two goals powered Manchester City to the Premier League title on Sunday
info_icon

Manchester City were once again indebted to Phil Foden as they lifted the Premier League title on Sunday, and Micah Richards believes the midfielder is now Pep Guardiola's "main man". (More Football News)

Foden cannoned an early opener past West Ham's Alphonse Areola to set City on their way, before doubling his tally and the hosts' lead after 18 minutes at Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, Foden has scored six goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season, the most of any player, and the most ever by a Man City player in a single campaign.

It is also the most by a player for any team in the competition since the 2018-19 season, when Christian Eriksen scored six, but Foden's heroics stretch further than his long-range shooting.

The England midfielder helped City become the first team in English top-flight history to win the title in four consecutive seasons, having won the league in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Former City and England defender Richards believes Foden is now the key for his boyhood club, after his efforts in the 3-1 victory over West Ham.

Shortly before City lifted the Premier League trophy on home turf, Richards told Sky Sports: "It is ridiculous and unbelievable!

"It makes it sweeter that someone homegrown is a big part of it. Phil Foden has become the main man of this team, what Pep has created is unbelievable."

City went 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions (W29 D6), the longest run ever by a Premier League team, to secure the title.

That run ensured Guardiola's side pipped Arsenal, whose 2-1 victory over Everton on the final day mattered for little, to another top-flight crown.

"It is a brilliant young team and there is more to come at Arsenal," Richards added.

"Kai Havertz has done well and Gabriel Jesus has probably not played at a level which we expected when he left Man City.

"If you're looking on how they can improve they need to get a striker who can score all type of goals, even when Erling Haaland has not played at his best he has scored goals."

This triumph for City means Guardiola has clinched his sixth Premier League title – he is just the fourth manager to win as many as six English top-flight titles, along with Alex Ferguson (13), George Ramsay and Bob Paisley (both six).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  2. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  3. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Sports News
  1. Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Grabs Late Draw For Italian Champions
  2. Star Biker Hemanth Muddappa Breaks Jordanian Fahim Zahrani's Record Over Quarter-Mile
  3. Man City 3-1 West Ham: Erling Haaland Tops Off EPL Title With Second Golden Boot In Row
  4. Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Gunners Deserved More Than Finishing Second In Premier League - Havertz
  5. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Called Off Due To Rain, Set For Royal Derby In Eliminator
World News
  1. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  2. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  4. Chopper Carrying Iran's President Raisi Crashes, Search Launched | What We Know
  5. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup