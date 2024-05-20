Football

Man City 3-1 West Ham: Haaland Never Doubted Cityzens' Title Chances After Spurs Win

Manchester City are the first team in English top-flight history to lift the title in four consecutive seasons, having won the league in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns

Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy on Sunday.
info_icon

Erling Haaland had no doubts over Manchester City winning the Premier League title after Tuesday's win at Tottenham, with that expectation coming to fruition against West Ham five days later. (More Football News)

Phil Foden scored an early double before Rodri's second-half strike made sure of a fourth straight top-flight crown with Sunday's 3-1 victory over David Moyes' visitors at Etihad Stadium.

City are the first team in English top-flight history to lift the title in four consecutive seasons, having won the league in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

That success appeared somewhat a certainty after Haaland scored twice in the midweek 2-0 victory over Spurs, with the Norway talisman sure City would get over the line and pip Arsenal to glory.

"After we beat Spurs we kind of knew we were going to do it," the City forward told Sky Sports. "I was confident."

City have now gone 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions (W29 D6), the longest run ever by a Premier League team, as Pep Guardiola's title-winning machine continues to power on.

It was a similar story as to the last campaign, when City edged past Arsenal for the top-flight crown once more, as Guardiola's team continue to deliver when the title run-in starts.

"It's like that every year," Haaland said of City's tendency to click into gear when the decisive part of the season arrives.

"It's like we add on a little bit extra because that's when it really matters. I'm happy and I can't complain."

Haaland managed 27 goals from 31 appearances this season, finishing five goals ahead of Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, to secure consecutive Golden Boot awards in the Premier League.

On winning his second successive individual award, he added: "It's not bad. There's not much to say, it's better to just play football and don't speak too much. Let other people do the speaking and that's better.

"It's been harder than I expected [playing in the Premier League]. Every game, the way every game is not like a final but it's not far away.

"You come away somewhere or even at home you can't relax. Every game is so intense and tough."

As for working under Guardiola, Haaland is thankful for partnering with the Spaniard, whose six English top-flight titles can only be matched by Alex Ferguson (13), George Ramsay and Bob Paisley (both six).

"It's a bit demanding at times, it's tough but look what he's done," Haaland said of City's manager.

"He demands a lot every single day. If you don't live up to what he expects you have a big problem. He's demanding and he's a lovely guy and I love him to pieces."

