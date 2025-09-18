Manchester City Vs Napoli Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Manchester City take on Napoli in the UCL 2025-26 match
KDB returns to City after leaving the club in the summer
Napoli are Serie A champions under Antonio Conte
Manchester City kick-start their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign against Serie A champions, Napoli on Friday, September 19 at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side will look to go the distance in this season's UCL after achieving success 2022-23 campaign.
City finished outside the top eight in the new league phase last season and were knocked out by Real Madrid on 6-3 aggregate score in the knockout round play-off.
All eyes will be on the return on Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad after leaving the club in the summer. De Bruyne bade an emotional farewell to City in May after a 10-year stint during which he established himself as arguably the club’s greatest ever player.
Four months later, the Belgium midfielder is back at Etihad Stadium — but in a jersey of new team Napoli and will look to consign City to another slow start to the Champions League.
Manchester City vs Napoli, Head-to-head (h2h) history
Man City wins: 2
Napoli wins: 1
Draws: 1
Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 MW 1: Live Streaming Details
When is the Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, September 19, 2025 at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The Manchester City vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.
