Manchester City Vs Manchester United, FA Community Shield 2024: Rivals Clash At Wembley Stadium - Check Starting XIs

Manchester United take on arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Community Shield 2024 at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 10. (More Football News)
The Community Shield clash is known to be a curtain-raiser for the English Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's City will look for revenge as they take on Erik ten Hag's Red Devils at Wembley.
Here are the starting XIs:
Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, O’Reilly, McAtee, Bobb, Doku, Haaland.
Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Nunes, Kabore
Man Utd XI: Onana, Maguire, Martinez, Evans, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Amad, Mount, Rashford.
Subs: Bayindir, Collyer, Eriksen, McTominay, Pellistri, Antony, Garnacho, Sancho, Zirkzee.
Rules of the game are that if the teams cannot be separated at full-time, then it will directly move to the penalties. Last season, Arsenal's Leandro Trossard scored in the 11th minute of stoppage time to equalise, before the Mikel Arteta's men won on penalties.
Man City are appearing in their fourth consecutive Community Shield game, but have failed to win the trophy in any of the 2021, 2022 and 2023 season.
The Red Devils are the only side to have failed to win the Shield in four consecutive years (1998-2001).