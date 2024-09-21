Premier League's top two will lock horns on a 'Super Sunday' as Manchester City welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 22. Reigning champions City, who are unbeaten so far, will look to beat the Gunners for the first time since the 2022-23 fixture. (More Football News)
Erling Haaland's form and presence will be a challenge to the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who have been like a rock at the Arsenal defence. The absence of skipper Martin Odegaard will surely hurt Arsenal, who failed to score in their UCL opener against Atalanta.
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Head to head
These two have faced each other in 50 games, with Arsenal securing 23 victories, while City winning 17. 10 matches ended in a draw.
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Predicted Playing XI
Manchester City Predicted Playing XI:
Ederson (GK), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Gündogan, Grealish, Haaland.
Arsenal FC Predicted Playing XI:
Raya (GK), White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Havertz, Partey, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024/25: Live Match Time (IST), Streaming, and Telecast Details
When will Manchester City vs Arsenal be played in the Premier League 2024?
The match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, September 22.
What time will Manchester City vs Arsenal start in India?
The match between Manchester City and Arsenal will start at 9:00 PM IST.
Which channel will live telecast the Manchester City vs Arsenal in India?
The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be available on the Star Sports network.
Where to live stream the Manchester City vs Arsenal in India?
The live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.