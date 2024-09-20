Football

Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Praises David Raya's Heroics But Craves More After Draw

Mikel-Arteta
Mikel Arteta lauded David Raya's remarkable double save against Atalanta
info_icon

"I witnessed two of the best saves I've ever seen in my career," were the words of Mikel Arteta following David Raya's heroics in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Atalanta. (More Sports News)

The Gunners kickstarted their Champions League campaign with a point, but the result could have been much different if not for Raya's stunning intervention.

Atalanta had the opportunity to take the lead six minutes into the second half when Ederson was brought down by Thomas Partey inside the area. 

Mateo Retegui assumed responsibility from 12 yards, only to see Raya dive to his right to save before springing back to his feet to deny the Italian's header on the follow-up. 

"I witnessed two of the best saves I've ever seen in my career from David in that moment," Arteta said.

"If you can't win, you have to take the point. We started well, then we lost control and were very inconsistent. We didn't suffer defensively, apart from the penalty."

Raya's heroics even drew praise from Arteta's opposite number, Gian Piero Gasperini, who described the double save as "unbelievable".

"He's a cat. The first save is good but the rebound is unbelievable. The goalkeeper has been crucial," Gasperini said. 

The Spaniard became just the fourth Arsenal goalkeeper to save a spot-kick in the Champions League, after Richard Wright, Jens Lehmann and Lukasz Fabianski (all two).

Raya has now also saved four of the last eight penalties he has faced in all competitions, including shoot-outs, having conceded 19 in a row beforehand. 

But the Arsenal goalkeeper remained modest in light of his involvement on what proved to be a difficult night for the Gunners.  

"It was just a penalty, and I was lucky to go the right way," Raya started.

"I was unlucky that the rebound went straight to him, but I was quick enough to get up and save it.

"It is fantastic to be able to keep the clean sheet and to help the team to get at least a point.

"We know this is a tough place to come, they are a magnificent team and put a lot of pressure on us.

"We made it very difficult for them as well, they did not create many chances, the penalty and that's it.

"It's a point away from home in the first game of the Champions League. We could have played better, but I thought we managed the game well.

"We weren't at our best so if we cannot win the game, let's not lose it."

Despite the point at the Gewiss Stadium, Arteta was left wanting more from his players, who struggled in the attacking third against last season's Europa League winners.

The Gunners attempted just six shots against Atalanta, their fewest in a Champions League away game in 10 years, since having just five shots against Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Arsenal have also now failed to score in three consecutive Champions League away games for the first time since February 2007, while they’re winless in four-straight games (D2 L2) on the road in the competition for the first time since September 2011 (D1 L3).

With a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend, Arteta is looking for a response from his squad. 

"We had moments with the ball but we never got it into dominance or threat," he said.

"The first 25 minutes we read their approach really good. After that we lost control of the game."

