Man United Transfer News: Ruben Amorim Gets New Goalkeeper As Senne Lammens Signs On Deadline Day

The Red Devils were in the market for a goalkeeper after the struggles of Andre Onana, who has not featured in the Premier League this season

Manchester United have a new goalkeeper
Summary
  • Senne Lammens signs for Man United from Royal Antwerp

  • Red Devils were in the market for new GK

  • Onana and Bayindir have struggled between the sticks for Man United

Manchester United have strengthened their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

United have reportedly spent an initial £18.1m (€21m) on the 23-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were in the market for a goalkeeper after the struggles of Andre Onana, who has not featured in the Premier League this season.

Onana played in the EFL Cup as United suffered a shock exit to Grimsby Town, with Altay Bayindir playing in the league matches.

Royal Antwerp FC Goalkeeper Senne Lammens - | Photo: X/Royal Antwerp FC
United were heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, but have instead plumped for a player nine years the Argentine's junior in Lammens.

"I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United. It is a real dream come true," said Lammens, who was called up by Belgium for the first time in March.

"The past few years have been an amazing journey, it's now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special."

Lammens made 173 saves in the Belgian Pro League in 2024-25 – 20 more than any other goalkeeper in any of Europe's top 10 leagues last season.

