Football

Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Manchester Derby

The Premier League champions Manchester City will be up against Manchester United in the summit clash of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the football game live

X| Manchester City
Manchester City team poses during the practice session ahead of FA Cup Final match against Manchester United. Photo: X| Manchester City
info_icon

Having already secured the Premier League title, Manchester City are squaring off against Manchester United in the high-stakes summit clash of the FA Cup on May 25, Saturday at Wembley Stadium, in London. (More Football News)

Last season witnessed a treble for Pep Guardiola's City winning the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup. This years marks the second successive time for the Manchester derby to battle for the coveted FA Cup title.

This time around, City are eyeing double domestic as they go head-to-head with United in the final clash. Yet, what's at stake for Erik Ten Hag's side is way bigger than the opponents. Manchester United must win this coveted FA Cup trophy not only to avoid a trophyless season but also to secure a spot in the European League next season. They have finished the Premier League in eighth place, 31 points behind the defending champions.

Man City and Man United have locked horns 10 times before in the FA Cup with the Red Devils holding the supremacy record with six wins while the Citizens won only four games.

When is the Man City Vs Man United FA Cup Final football match?

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final match on May 25, Saturday at 7:30 PM at the Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final football match?

The FA Cup 2023-24 final will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).


The FA Cup 2023-24 final can be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: Father Of 5 Girls Slits Pregnant Wife's Abdomen To Know Baby's Gender; Gets Life Sentence
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 24: Bangladesh MP's Murder Mystery, Latest In Pune Porsche Crash & More
  3. Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Police
  4. HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YSRCP MLA Who Smashed EVM
  5. 'Udta Bengaluru': Busted Rave Party In City Sparks BJP-Congress War Of Words
Entertainment News
  1. Ahead Of LS Polls In Delhi, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Vocals To ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ From ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’
  3. Orry Confesses He Was An 'Inconsiderate Social Climber' In School, Gives A Peek Of His Alma Mater In Kodaikanal
  4. 'Longlegs' Trailer Review: Nicholas Cage Will Give You Sleepless Nights As He Turns Into A Deadly Serial Killer
  5. Ex-FTISLAND Member Song Seung-hyun Shares Pre-Wedding Pictures With Fiance - Check Post Inside
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Updates
  2. England Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. USA Vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Bangladesh's Tour Of America 2024
  5. Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Manchester Derby
World News
  1. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  2. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  3. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  4. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  5. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM