Having already secured the Premier League title, Manchester City are squaring off against Manchester United in the high-stakes summit clash of the FA Cup on May 25, Saturday at Wembley Stadium, in London. (More Football News)
Last season witnessed a treble for Pep Guardiola's City winning the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup. This years marks the second successive time for the Manchester derby to battle for the coveted FA Cup title.
This time around, City are eyeing double domestic as they go head-to-head with United in the final clash. Yet, what's at stake for Erik Ten Hag's side is way bigger than the opponents. Manchester United must win this coveted FA Cup trophy not only to avoid a trophyless season but also to secure a spot in the European League next season. They have finished the Premier League in eighth place, 31 points behind the defending champions.
Man City and Man United have locked horns 10 times before in the FA Cup with the Red Devils holding the supremacy record with six wins while the Citizens won only four games.
When is the Man City Vs Man United FA Cup Final football match?
Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final match on May 25, Saturday at 7:30 PM at the Wembley Stadium.
Where to watch Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final football match?
The FA Cup 2023-24 final will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).
The FA Cup 2023-24 final can be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.