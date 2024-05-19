Luton Town Vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Despite practically being out of the race to stay in the Premier League, Luton Town will play for their fans when they take the field against Fulham on the final day. (More Football News)
The Hatters, third from last on the table, need a 12-goal swing to go above Nottingham Forest and stay in the Premier League.
Despite their imminent return to the English Football League Championship, the Hatters have been praised for netting 50 goals in their season.
In a 20-team Premier League season, only Blackpool (55, 2010-11), Middlesbrough (51, 1996-97) and Leicester City (51, 2022-23) have score more goals during a campaign in which they were relegated.
Fulham at 14th place, are way above the relegation zone but would want to finish their season on a high. They have been unable to win any of their last four matches, losing two and drawing two, and will have to put up a solid performance on Sunday to ensure the winless streak does not stretch up to five matches.
Check out the live streaming details of the Premier League 2023-24 final day match Luton Town Vs Fulham here
