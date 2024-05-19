Football

Luton Town Vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details of the Premier League 2023-24 final day match Luton Town Vs Fulham here

Luton Town are set to be relegated Photo: X/@LutonTownFC
Despite practically being out of the race to stay in the Premier League, Luton Town will play for their fans when they take the field against Fulham on the final day. (More Football News)

The Hatters, third from last on the table, need a 12-goal swing to go above Nottingham Forest and stay in the Premier League.

Despite their imminent return to the English Football League Championship, the Hatters have been praised for netting 50 goals in their season.

In a 20-team Premier League season, only Blackpool (55, 2010-11), Middlesbrough (51, 1996-97) and Leicester City (51, 2022-23) have score more goals during a campaign in which they were relegated. 

Fulham at 14th place, are way above the relegation zone but would want to finish their season on a high. They have been unable to win any of their last four matches, losing two and drawing two, and will have to put up a solid performance on Sunday to ensure the winless streak does not stretch up to five matches.

Live streaming details of Luton Town Vs Fulham, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38:

When and where the Luton Town Vs Fulham, EPL match will be played?

The Luton Town Vs Fulham, EPL match will be played at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, 19 May 2024 at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the Luton Town Vs Fulham, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

The Luton Town Vs Fulham, EPL match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream the Luton Town Vs Fulham, EPL match, Matchday 38 of 38 in India?

You can live stream the Luton Town Vs Fulham, EPL match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps and websites in India.

