Luis De La Fuente Delighted By Spain's Youngsters: 'We Have A Wonderful Future'

Bryan Zaragoza sealed the 3-2 victory with a stoppage-time penalty after the visitors had twice come from behind to level after Yeremy Pino and Bryan Gil's goals in Tenerife

Spain celebrate late winner against Switzerland
Luis de la Fuente has praised Spain's youngsters after they starred in the dramatic late win over Switzerland in the Nations League on Monday. (More Football News)

Bryan Zaragoza sealed the 3-2 victory with a stoppage-time penalty after the visitors had twice come from behind to level after Yeremy Pino and Bryan Gil's goals in Tenerife.

Spain dominated throughout the match, having 21 shots, 10 of which were on target, as they created 3.21 expected goals (xG) and rounded off an unbeaten group stage.

Excluding friendlies, the European champions are unbeaten in their 13 matches in 2024 in all competitions (W12 D1), setting the record for their most competitive matches without defeat in a single year, as well as their most wins.

La Roja will be one of the seeded teams in the Nations League quarter-finals in March after topping Group A4, and De la Fuente was particularly proud of how the next generation of players have performed in 2024.

"We are very happy. It is football like that, and we know the high level and equality that exists. We must value so many victories and, above all, the victory over a great team like Switzerland," De la Fuente said.

"Before, it was also a great team. The difference is that now we win, and we win everything. We are used to competing for the best and having great results. Without thinking about the past.

"I don't worry about it. I have always said that we have a magnificent present and a wonderful future, thanks to the great footballers that there are in Spain. They are the best in the world.

"They are very good. They are the best players. We know what they give, and we have to make them feel comfortable to show their football. The message gets through quickly, and we are privileged to have these players."

