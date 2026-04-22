LA Lakers 101-94 Houston Rockets, NBA 2026 Playoffs: LeBron Overshadows Durant

LeBron James had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Houston Rockets for a 101-94 victory Tuesday night and a stunning 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Marcus Smart had 25 points with five 3-pointers and seven assists for the Lakers, who have twice overcome the absences of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with a comprehensive team effort led by the 41-year-old James. Los Angeles did it in Game 2 despite the return of Kevin Durant, who scored just three of his 23 points in the second half against the Lakers’ tenacious defense.

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NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from right, shoots as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, left, forward Jabari Smith Jr., second from left, and forward Tari Eason defend during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, right, as forward LeBron James walks off the court after the Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, center, defends during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball Game: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, celebrates after scoring as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun watches during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, second from left, celebrates along with team members on the bench after scoring during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Basketball: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, left, passes as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, center, and center Jaxson Hayes defend during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Fans celebrate after Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard, right, scored during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes defends during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun dunks during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Basketball: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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