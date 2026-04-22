Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

Prosecutors once again portrayed Harvey Weinstein as a onetime Hollywood power player who used his sway as a tool of sexual assault, repainting a familiar but fraught picture on Tuesday (April 21, 2026) at a rape retrial nearly eight years after the former movie tycoon’s arrest.



As opening arguments in the historic #MeToo case got underway, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Candace White told the jury, "This case will come down to power, to control and to manipulation," while DA Alvin Bragg watched from the audience.



Jacob Kaplan, Weinstein's attorney, retorted that the case truly "is about consent, about choice and about regret," reiterating Weinstein's long-standing argument that his accuser has misrepresented a voluntary interaction as a crime.