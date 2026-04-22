West Indies Cricketer Lands Up In Hospital After Scary Incident As Match Abandoned Due To Disruptive Pitch

Summary of this article
A cricketer in WI has ended up in the hospital after copping a blow to the head
Seales' delivery hit Leeward Islands batter
Match was abandoned after pitch was deemed dangerous
A first-class match at North Sound’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the West Indies has been abandoned due to a dangerous pitch, leaving a player on the hospital bed. The batter was struck on the helmet during the final delivery of the match.
The incident took place during a four-day West Indies Championship contest between Trinidad & Tobago and Leeward Islands which was declared a draw after the umpires called-off the game on Tuesday morning.
Leeward Islands were 140/7 in the second innings, leading by 96 runs, when West Indies pacer Jayden Seales bowled a delivery that struck batter Jeremiah Louis on the helmet.
The batter immediately collapsed on the deck and then kicked away his helmet in anger. Louis was then stretchered off and taken to the ambulance with a possible concussion.
“Following discussions with the curator, it was determined (by the umpires) that the pitch could not be safely repaired without creating an unfair advantage and was therefore deemed unfit to resume, resulting in the match being abandoned as a draw,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.
“Both teams will be awarded points earned up until the abandonment of the contest in accordance with the championship’s playing conditions.”
The venue is scheduled to host next month's West Indies Championship final.
“CWI confirms that all necessary resources and expertise will be deployed to ensure the preparation of a safe and competitive playing surface for that fixture,” the statement continued.
“It is also important to note that the surface used for the Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago match is one of six pitches available at the venue and differs from the one used for match one of the Guyana vs Windward Islands series.
“CWI will continue to prioritise player safety while ensuring the highest standards of pitch preparation and match operations across all venues.”
Seales, who at the time of bowling was boasting bowling figures of 7-34 when the match was abandoned, was denied a rare opportunity to take all ten wickets in an innings.