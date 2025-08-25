NUFC welcome LFC at St. James' Park in Premier League
Reds will be eager to continue their winning run
Magpies are angry as to how LFC-Isak saga has unfolded
Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 concludes with the blockbuster clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James' Park. The Magpies played out a draw against Aston Villa in their opening game whereas the Reds beat Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield.
The match comes on the backdrop of the Alexander Isak transfer saga wherein the Magpies forward has stopped playing for the side amidst reported interest from Liverpool, tonight's opposition. NUFC manager Eddie Howe is reluctant to let go of Isak whereas the latter wants out.
As for Arne Slot, the Reds will be without Jeremie Frimpong for the game due to injury but their firepower upfront could cause the NUFC backline some problems.
Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 - Live Streaming
When will the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match take place?
The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-26 Match will take place on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 (IST) and will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.
Where can you watch the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 Match will have a live telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Where can the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?
The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 Match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app.