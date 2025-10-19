Liverpool Vs Man United Live Streaming, Premier League: Where To Watch LIV Vs MUFC Clash - Check Starting XIs

Liverpool face Man United in high-octane Premier League clash
United have lost nine EPL matches
Reds have lost two games this season
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United travel to Anfield to take on the reigning champions Liverpool in the Premier League 2025-26 clash on Sunday, October 19. The clash sees both managers under immense pressure, given their team's form in the PL campaign.
Liverpool lost at Chelsea and Crystal Palace and add to that a defeat away at Galatasaray in the Champions League, adding to the woes of Arne Slot. Despite splashing £300 million in the summer over highly rated forwards, the Reds' standout attacker has been Cody Gakpo.
Man United's form has been hot and cold, with the Red Devils lying in 12th spot and have lost nine games this season.
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match details
Time: 9:00 PM IST in India
Venue: Anfield
Referee: Michael Oliver.
VAR: In use
Liverpool vs Manchester United - Starting XIs
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Isak, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Gakpo, Gravenberch
Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Wirtz, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha
Man Utd XI: Lammens, Dalot, De Ligt, Maguire, Mount, Fernandes, Cunha, Amad, Casemiro, Mbeumo, Shaw
Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Dorgu, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko, Mainoo
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Head-to-head Record
Total matches: 244
Liverpool won: 82
Man Utd won: 91
Draws: 71
Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Liverpool vs Man United, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Anfield on Sunday, Oct 19, 2025 at 9pm IST.
Where will the Liverpool vs Man United, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Liverpool vs Man United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.