Liverpool Vs Everton Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Merseyside Derby

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby as both sides look to continue their strong starts to the Premier League 2025-26 season

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield in Matchweek 5 of the English Premier League 2025-26, with both sides entering the Merseyside derby in promising form. | Photo: X / Liverpool FC
Summary
Summary of this article

Liverpool are unbeaten in all four league games so far

Everton have won two and drawn one of their last three matches

Mohamed Salah and Jack Grealish are key players to watch in this clash

Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield in Matchweek 5 of the English Premier League 2025-26, with both sides entering the Merseyside derby in promising form. Watch the Liverpool vs Everton football match live today.

Arne Slot's defending champions have made a perfect start to the league campaign, winning all four games played so far. But in their most recent outing, a dramatic 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, they showed both attacking prowess and defensive vulnerability.

Everton, under David Moyes, have recovered well from an opening defeat to Leeds United, picking up wins against Brighton and Wolves before a goalless draw with Aston Villa. They currently sit sixth in the league, while Liverpool top the table.

Liverpool vs Everton Football Head-To-Head Record

The Liverpool vs Everton fixture is one of the longest-running derbies in world football, and certainly the most frequent in England's top-flight league. The Reds have dominated Everton in the all-time head-to-head record: 126 to 84, with 87 draws.

In their most recent meeting, Diogo Jota scored the all-important goal at Anfield on April 2, 2025. Now, the club is planning to create a memorial sculpture using the physical tributes left by fans outside the stadium following his death. The corresponding fixture last season, they played out a 2-2 draw at Everton.

Liverpool's recent form includes five wins, while Everton are unbeaten in their last four. Mohamed Salah remains a key figure for the hosts. Jack Grealish, on loan at Everton, has been influential for the visitors.

Liverpool vs Everton Starting XIs

Liverpool Starting XIs: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Wirtz, Isak, Jones, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha.

Everton Starting XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam

Liverpool Vs Everton Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Liverpool vs Everton match being played?

The Liverpool vs Everton, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Anfield. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Everton match live in India?

The Liverpool vs Everton, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Published At:
