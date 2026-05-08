Liverpool Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, H2H, Team News – All You Need To Know

Liverpool Vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26: Know all about the LFC vs CFC match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Liverpool FC
Liverpool suffered another defeat at the hands of Man United. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Liverpool take on Chelsea in matchweek 36 of the Premier League

  • The Blues have not won in their last seven fixtures in the EPL

  • Reds come into this game on the back of a 2-3 loss at Man United

Liverpool FC will welcome a out-of-sorts Chelsea FC at Anfield in matchweek 36 of the 2025-26 English Premier League on Saturday, May 9. This will be a cagey affair given both side's current form in the league.

Arne Slot's Reds lost 2-3 to Man United in their previous fixture. The champions conceded two early goals, but then scored two in the second-half only for a Kobbie Mainoo winner to break their hearts at Old Trafford.

The Reds have not had a consistent run of performances in the EPL and will be looking to get a win over Chelsea, who have been on a terrible run of form. Liverpool are still in the race for the Champions League spots and a win on Saturday could boost their chances.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have lost six games on the bounce in the Premier League. Their 1-3 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest have left them facing mid-table finish in the current season. With 13 wins in 35 matches, the Blues are ninth on the Premier League points table and as things stand, they might not get UCL football next campaign.

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Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26: H2H Record

  • Total matches: 200

  • Liverpool won: 87

  • Chelsea won: 67

  • Draws: 46

Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26: Team News

The Reds are without Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Giorgi Mamardashvili for this current game.

As for the Blues, the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Robert Sanchez and Estevao and Jamie Gittens won't feature at Anfield.

Premier League 2025-26 Points Table

Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League: Live Streaming

Q

When and where is the Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Anfield. The match will kick off at 5pm IST.

Q

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and Online?

A

The Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports channels in India. For live streaming, catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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