Liverpool Vs Bournemouth: Hugo Ekitike Targets Improvement After Dream Premier League Debut

Hugo Ekitike scored and assisted on debut as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2, matching Darwin Núñez’s feat and making French history
He dedicated the win to Diogo Jota, admitting he still has room to improve
Ekitike led Liverpool in shots and xG, with Chiesa and Salah sealing the victory
Hugo Ekitike believes he has plenty of room for improvement after a triumphant start to his Premier League career with Liverpool, saying he has already had to adapt to deal with the competition's physicality.
Ekitike had a goal and an assist either side of half-time to put Liverpool in cruise control in Friday's Anfield opener against Bournemouth.
Two goals from Antoine Semenyo – the second a stunning solo effort that saw him carry the ball from midway inside his own half – got Bournemouth level at 2-2, but they could not hold on for a point.
Federico Chiesa came off the bench to restore Liverpool's lead with his first Premier League goal, then Mohamed Salah capped the scoring with his 187th in the competition, moving joint-fourth in the all-time charts alongside Andy Cole.
Speaking to Sky Sports after full-time, Ekitike said everyone in the Liverpool squad wanted to dedicate the victory to Diogo Jota, after Anfield hosted a poignant pre-match tribute to the late forward.
"It was a good performance. I could do better, but the most important thing tonight was the win and the mentality we showed," Ekitike said.
"We wanted to win for the people who came tonight and for Diogo. That's what we did. I'm happy for everybody.
"I have so many things to do better. I helped the team, I can do a lot of things. I can do better and go even more for this team."
Ekitike became only the second player to both score and assist a goal on his Premier League debut for Liverpool, after Darwin Nunez against Fulham in August 2022.
He is the first Frenchman to score and assist on his debut in the competition, while the last player of any nationality to do so was Nunez, who joined Al-Hilal earlier this week.
Ekitike had the most shots (four) and expected goals (1.05 xG) of any Liverpool player, while his three shots from inside the area were only matched by Salah and Gakpo.
Asked if he based his style of play on any particular players, Ekitike said: "Growing up, two players – Neymar and Karim Benzema. I love Benzema, for what he did for football, he is my role model.
"I have also changed my way of playing here, it's a different kind of football with more intensity.
"The defenders are stronger and there are tight spaces here. I had so much more space in Germany. That's why I try to come, go and run behind.
"We have to find the way to succeed with the details. We have to get better."
The game was overshadowed by a report of discriminatory abuse being directed at Semenyo from a member of the crowd in the first half, with the incident causing Anthony Taylor to pause the game in the 29th minute.
Liverpool confirmed after the game that the incident was the subject of a police investigation, and Bournemouth captain Adam Smith said those responsible must be held accountable.
"It's totally unacceptable," he told Sky Sports. "I'm in shock it happened in this day and age. I don't know how Ant has carried on playing and came up with his goals.
"He's a little bit down. Something needs to be done. Taking a knee has taken no effect. We've supported him and hopefully he'll be okay.
"We've had discussions with the Premier League about it, so they have been taking it seriously. I just feel sorry for Ant, that he's had to take that. The whole country is watching and it's shocking."