Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: Preview, Head-To-Head, Likely XIs, More

Liverpool will face Athletic Bilbao in back-to-back pre-season friendly maatches at Anfield
Liverpool have won against Preston North End and Yokohama F. Marinos, but suffered a demoralising defeat to AC Milan
Find out the preview and the head-to-head records for the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match
Find out when and where to watch the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao friendly match live on TV and online in India
English Premier League champions Liverpool face Spanish La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Monday, August 4, 2025, in a double-header pre-season friendly. Here's all you need to know about the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao football match, including likely starting XIs and telecast details.
The two sides are scheduled to face each other twice in one day, providing a unique opportunity for squad rotation and tactical experimentation. Liverpool have won two and lost one of their pre-season friendlies so far.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao: Reds Outlook
The Reds recently beat Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 in Yokohama, Japan, during their Asia tour. And Arne Slot's men would hope these friendlies against their Spanish opponents will prepare the entire squad for their upcoming Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace on August 10, 2025.
Liverpool have experienced a mixed pre-season so far. While they managed to secure victories over Preston North End and Yokohama F. Marinos, they also suffered a defeat to AC Milan on July 26, losing 4-2 and appearing defensively vulnerable to counter-attacks.
Although it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions from friendly results, the fact that Arne Slot's side have not kept a clean sheet in their three matches is concerning. This defensive issue is especially notable as they ended the 2024-25 season having conceded nine goals in their final four games.
Despite defensive concerns, Dutch manager will be pleased with his players' attacking performances. Liverpool have scored eight times in their three pre-season outings, with new signing Florian Wirtz finding the net against Yokohama.
Wirtz is expected to significantly enhance the club's creativity in the final third – a promising development given Liverpool ended the Premier League 2024-25 campaign as the division's top scorers with 86 goals.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Club: Focus On Lions From Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao, also known as Athletic Club, arrive at Anfield after a challenging run. They were beaten 2-1 by Racing Santander in their most recent friendly on July 30, marking their third consecutive loss in pre-season fixtures.
Under manager Ernesto Valverde, Bilbao finished fourth in La Liga in the 2024-25 season with 70 points – one place higher and two points more than their previous campaign in 2023-24. This achievement secured them UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The Lions managed to score 54 goals in La Liga last season, which was only the seventh-best record in the division. However, their defensive solidity stood out as they conceded just 29 goals – the best defensive record in Spain's top flight. In pre-season, however, 'Lehoiak' have conceded five goals in four games while scoring only three times.
After tonight's Merseyside double header, the Athletic Club entourage will head to London for their final warm-up game, against Arsenal, on Saturday. On August 17, they play host to Sevilla in La Liga.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao: Head-To-Head Record
The history between Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool is limited. The two teams met for the first time during the Fairs Cup 1968, twice, with either side winning by identical margins (2-1).
It was followed by clashes during the European Cup 1983-84 second round. The Anfield leg ended in a goalless draw, but legendary Ian Rush scored at Stadio San Mames to give the visitors a 1-0 win, en route their fourth continental title.
Their most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw, also a friendly in August 2021.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao: Expected Lineups
With the Community Shield approaching, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is expected to name a strong starting lineup for the first of his team's two matches tonight. Their aim, one would expect, is to build fitness and rhythm ahead of competitive action.
Striker Hugo Ekitike and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz are certain to feature for Liverpool, adding firepower and creativity to the squad. Alexis Mac Allister has been dealing with injury issues during pre-season, but played in the second half against AC Milan. The Argentine midfielder is now in line to make an appearance against Athletic Bilbao.
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker left the Liverpool squad during their tour of Asia due to personal reasons and is unlikely to feature; Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to deputise in goal.
For Athletic Bilbao, goalkeeper Unai Simon may be protected by central defenders Daniel Vivian and Inigo Lekue. Midfielder Mikel Vesga scored in their last outing and will likely focus on shielding the back four alongside Mikel Jauregizar.
Star forward Nico Williams is a probable starter on the left wing, while his brother Inaki Williams could play on the opposite flank.
Liverpool's likely starting XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Athletic Bilbao's likely starting XI: Simon; Ares, Lekue, Vivian, Boiro; Jauregizar, Vesga; I Williams, Gomez, N Williams; Guruzeta.
Liverpool Vs Athletic Bilbao: Live Streaming Details
When is the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match being played?
The Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match will be played on Monday, 4 August 2025, at 9:30 PM IST.
Where is the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match being played?
The Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match live online in India?
The Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on All Reds Video via the Liverpool website. It will also be available on LFCTV.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?
The Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.